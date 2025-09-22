Building Bridges Between Europe and Asia for Climate Action

Collaborating for Global Impact

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate KIC and NO.17 Foundation , an integral part of TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) , a purpose-led family enterprise based in Singapore, announced a strategic partnership at IMPACT WEEK 2025 ( https://impactweek.com/ ) to catalyse systemic transformation for a just, regenerative, and climate-resilient future across Asia and Europe – advancing the blueprint of a Well-being Economy where prosperity aligns with purpose.The collaboration formalises a long-term strategic alliance that goes beyond traditional grant-making, positioning both organisations as co-architects of innovative climate solutions spanning two continents.Shared vision for global impact"This partnership between Climate KIC and TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) represents a significant milestone in bringing together Eastern and Western approaches to climate innovation and transformation in service of people, planet and prosperity. We're moving beyond extractive economic models toward a wellbeing economy that invests in human and planetary health as one, places sustainability and balance at its core and prioritises multi-generational stewardship," said Kirsten Dunlop ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirsten-dunlop-6b4a547/ ), Climate KIC CEO.“At TPC/NO.17 Foundation, we believe business must be a force for well-being of life. This partnership allows us to connect Asia’s cultural foundations and family enterprise networks with Europe’s innovation methodologies to co-create systemic change. Together, we are building a Well-being Economy that allows people to grow, systems to flow, and life to flourish,” said Chavalit Frederick Tsao, Chairman of TPC.Complementary strengths for amplified impactUnder the partnership framework, TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) will serve as the regional anchor and catalytic convener, leveraging its ecosystem spanning industry, education, philanthropy, and investment. The Singapore-headquartered organisation will provide thought leadership, strategic funding, and deep local networks while embedding values of stewardship and regeneration, while supporting Climate KIC’s adaptation of European methodologies for Asian contexts.Climate KIC will operate as the systems integrator and co-designer of innovation portfolios, leveraging its established methodologies including its Deep Demonstrations ( https://www.climate-kic.org/programmes/place-based-transformations/ ). The European organisation will provide expertise, tools, and facilitation support in systemic innovation while leading knowledge development and exchange between the two continents.Building bridges for global climate actionClimate KIC and the TPC Group will collaborate in four key areas:• Learning across cultures. Through shared leadership programs and knowledge exchanges, Climate KIC and the TPC Group will build bridges, not only across methods, but across mindsets – from technical expertise to cultivating leadership consciousness between different ways of thinking and working, ensuring that systemic innovation draws from diverse perspectives and experiences.• Connecting communities and developing the ecosystem. From boardrooms to city halls, the partnership will bring together regional governments, philanthropists, and business leaders across Asia and Europe, fostering the trust and relationships essential for meaningful climate action.• Turning ideas into action. Together, they will test innovative solutions across Asian markets, creating demonstration models that can be scaled, working hand-in-hand with cities, regions, and organisations committed to circular economies, regenerative development, and climate resilience.• Shaping the conversation. Together, they're building narrative and crafting compelling stories to shift culture from extraction to regeneration, embedding well-being into the story of progress."This collaboration demonstrates the power of cross-continental partnerships in addressing the climate crisis. By creating this space of co-creation between Europe and Asia, we're aiming to create systemic change and build an economy that serves both people and planet," said Dunlop.“Impact is not just output — it is when intention and attention align to create systems that add to life. Through this partnership, we seed coherence between East and West, and accelerate the systemic shifts needed for planetary well-being and human flourishing,” said Chavalit Frederick Tsao.Notes to editors:About TPC (Tsao Pao Chee)TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) is a fourth-generation family business holding company headquartered in Singapore that is committed to empowering the well-being and happiness economy. TPC does this by supporting global connectivity and resilience through its supply chain and logistics activities, and well-being-focused activities aimed at fostering individual and collective growth.TPC’s purpose-led well-being business ecosystem comprises IMC Industrial, OCTAVE, and multiple non-profit organisations, including OCTAVE Institute, NO.17 Foundation and Restore Nature Foundation, operating in unity to add value to life, with corporate offices in the People’s Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan. Find out more about TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) at tsaopaochee.com and on LinkedIn.About NO.17 FoundationNO.17 Foundation is the corporate philanthropy arm of TPC (Tsao Pao Chee). Rooted in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17 — Partnerships for the Goals — the Foundation brings together mission-aligned partners to drive systemic impact through values-led giving, trust-based funding, and regenerative collaboration. Its work is dedicated to shaping a Well-being Era where people, communities, and the planet can flourish together. Find out more about NO.17 Foundation at 17foundation.org and on LinkedIn.About Climate KICClimate KIC is Europe’s leading climate innovation agency and community, creating climate-resilient communities and fighting climate breakdown by mobilising systems change in countries, regions, cities, and businesses. Together with partners across the globe, Climate KIC orchestrates solutions and facilitates learning to bridge the gap between climate commitments and current reality, driving faster and more ambitious action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.