Pez’s Picks (@pezspicks) Expands NFL Coverage on Instagram and X

Pez’s Picks grows NFL coverage on Instagram & X with daily picks, bold insights, and fan-driven content for 90K+ followers.

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pez’s Picks (@pezspicks), one of the fastest-growing destinations for NFL insights and sports picks, is expanding its presence on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) as the NFL season kicks in to high gear. Known for delivering bold predictions, betting insights, and engaging fan-driven content, Pez’s Picks is becoming a go-to community for football fans nationwide.

With over 90,000 followers on Instagram and rapidly growing traction on X, Pez’s Picks has built a reputation for delivering:

- Daily NFL picks and predictions backed by research and trend analysis.

- Real-time commentary on breaking NFL news and game-day action.

- Engagement-driven fan content, including polls, debates, and highlight reactions.

“Pez’s Picks is more than just a picks page — it’s a community” said Pez “As the NFL and NCAA Football get rolling, we’re doubling down on creating content that not only delivers value but brings fans together.”

The growth of Pez’s Picks reflects the rising demand for authentic, accessible sports content in the digital era. With one viral video surpassing 20 million views, Pez’s Picks is positioned as a leading voice for NFL fans who seek high value betting insights.

As Pez always says – remember to “Lock it Up”

Fans can follow Pez’s Picks at:

Instagram: instagram.com/pezspicks

X (Twitter): x.com/pezspicks

