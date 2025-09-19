ONE OR EIGHT RELEASES NEW SINGLE “BET YOUR LIFE” FOLLOWING THEIR ATTENDANCE AT THE 2025 MTV VMAs

Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shortly after attending and walking the red carpet at the 2025 MTA Video Music Awards, ONE OR EIGHT of Avex Music Creative Inc. and Atlantic Music Group has released a new single, “ BET YOUR LIFE ,” which, as of today, September 19th, is available on all streaming platforms. This latest single embodies the message of “being yourself is the greatest strength of all.” It serves as a counterpart of their recently released single “Young & Reckless,” both are a part of their “Anthem of Challenge” releases. While “Young & Reckless” captures the beginning of the journey, embracing any challenge with a free-spirited mindset, “BET YOUR LIFE” is a declaration and an anthem for “challengers” from all walks of life, to commit to betting and having unwavering belief in themselves and stake everything on the pursuit of their dreams and passions.“‘BET YOUR LIFE’ is all about standing on the edge and taking that all-or-nothing leap. No matter what happens, we’ll never lose our true selves. We’ll keep challenging, keep moving forward, always with our own identity. This song carries the strength of unshakable beliefs and an unbreakable spirit. With lyrics like ‘you can bet your life’ and the Japanese line ‘絶対8になる未来 (a future that will definitely become 8),’ we’ve poured our passion straight into every word. It’s a powerful side of us you haven’t seen before. We want to share our LIFE — the life we’re putting everything on the line for — with 1DERZ and everyone who listens to BET YOUR LIFE. If you ever find yourself facing a challenge, we hope this track gives you the energy to push through and keep fighting.” - RYOTA, member of ONE OR EIGHTBuilt on a foundation of hip-hop, the track fuses industrial trap with dark emo, creating a dense and layered soundscape where aggression meets precision. Gritty guitars reminiscent of ‘90s nu-metal, distorted hi-hats, and shape-shifting basslines collide with sharp yet composed rap verses."I've had the pleasure of working on many songs for the One or Eight boys - through that process, I've come to learn what's important and emotionally resonant within the group and moreover, what message they want to convey to their rapidly growing fan base. ‘Bet Your Life’ as a concept and production immediately felt like it embodied the spirit of the group; the song challenges the listener to take risks, live boldly, and chase a life of individuality. I couldn't be more excited for the world to hear this anthem!" - David ArkwrightAs part of the single release, ONE OR EIGHT has shared a dance practice video , ahead of the release of the official music video for “BET YOUR LIFE,” which will be released on September 26th. Shortly following this release, to show appreciate to their fans from all over the world as well as fulfilling the wishes of the ONE OR EIGHT members to “spend ONE OR EIGHT Day (10/8) together” they will have a special broadcast: a concert that is a specially edited version of ONE OR EIGHT FAN MEETING SHŪKAI FINAL in Zepp Haneda (originally held on August 26, 2025), as well as an exclusive live performance only available in this stream.Details & tickets: https://www.zan-live.com/en/live/detail/10665 ABOUT ONE OR EIGHT:ONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member Japanese boy group consisting of MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA, and YUGA. Their name is derived from the Japanese idiom “ichi ka bachi ka” (meaning “all or nothing”), and under the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF,” they are taking bold risks with their dreams on the global stage.● Debut: August 16, 2024 with Don’t Tell Nobody (produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and David Stewart of BTS), which hit #1 on the Billboard Japan Heatseekers Songs chart.● Collab: On December 6, 2024, they released KAWASAKI (with Big Sean), which ranked #5 on the US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart.● Recognition: Featured in Nikkei Entertainment!’s “100 New Leading Figures of 2025” and won Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group at MTV VMAJ 2025.

ONE OR EIGHT / BET YOUR LIFE (Dance Practice Moving Ver.)

