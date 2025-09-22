Equator Pure Nature Announces Expansion of Pipper Standard® in Singapore

Peter N. Wainman and Sirilak Narongtanupone, co-CEOs of Equator Pure Nature, discussing Singapore expansion plan with Alan Siek, co-Founder & Director of Prestigio Pte Ltd

Prestigio Pte Ltd to distribute Pipper Standard® patented products in a major hub of Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the innovative "clean-tech" company behind the acclaimed Pipper Standard® line of natural laundry, home, and personal care products, announces its alliance with Singapore-based Prestigio Pte. Ltd. This collaboration marks a significant step in Pipper Standard®’s growth in Singapore.

Prestigio will significantly expand the distribution of Pipper Standard® and its availability to the Singaporean consumer, through large-scale offline and online distribution, including in Fairprice, Cold Storage, Redmart, Lazada, Amazon Fresh, Shopee, in addition to smaller specialty shops.

Pipper Standard® products include laundry detergents, softeners, dishwashing liquids, soaps, floor and home cleaners, body washes, shampoos, and many others – whose cleaning and softening solutions are derived through a unique globally patented pineapple fermentation process.

Prestigio Pte. Ltd. has identified significant growth opportunities for Pipper Standard®, including in the established maternity sector and the emerging and growing pet care market.

“This partnership is a strategic milestone for Pipper Standard as they elevate their presence in the Singapore market with Prestigio Delights as their trusted partner. With our local expertise and shared commitment to sustainability, we are confident that together, we will drive the growth of the brand’s safe, and eco-conscious solutions in homes across Singapore.” – Mr Alan Siek, co-Founder & Director of Prestigio Pte Ltd.

Peter Wainman, Chairman and co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance: "We are excited to collaborate with Prestigio Pte. Ltd. to enhance Pipper Standard’s reach in Singapore. Our mission is to offer natural and effective plant-based solutions, and we believe Singaporean consumers will appreciate the quality and sustainability of our products."

Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director and co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, further added, “Pipper Standard intends to be the market leader across Asia for natural home, laundry and personal care products, and our broader expansion in Singapore helps drive this mission forward.”

Pipper Standard® products are made using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process which yields both natural, safe, effective cleaning as well as softening properties. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments, and recently introduced its personal care line.

About Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. ("EPN"), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, plant-based, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergents, softeners, dishwashing liquids, floor and home cleaners, stain removers, air deodorizers, hand soaps, shampoos, conditioners, body washes and more) under the brand name Pipper Standard® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN's products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.

Equator Pure Nature's purpose is to improve people's lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products; the company is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success. EPN’s motto is that: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the "Equator Group") are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents issued in Singapore, United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world's GDP.

EPN, its brand Pipper Standard®, and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.

About Prestigio Pte. Ltd.

Prestigio Delights has established itself as one of Singapore's leading E-distributors, renowned for driving e-commerce growth with its innovative solutions and proven expertise. Representing over 150 global brands, the company offers comprehensive services, from e-commerce consultancy to seamless product distribution across modern trade, HORECA, and digital platforms.

Since its transition to full-time operations in 2018, Prestigio Delights has surpassed significant milestones, including crossing the million-dollar revenue mark within its first year. Its consistent recognition as a Top Tier Seller on Shopee, Lazada, Redmart, and Amazon is a testament to the brand’s dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping Singapore's e-commerce landscape. Prestigio Delights has expanded into modern trade, with quality products available in over 100 major retail stores across Singapore. This expansion marks another step in the company's growth journey, strengthening its presence across multiple channels and reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality products to consumers.



Web links:

Pipper Standard® (brand): https://pipperbrand.com

Equator Pure Nature (corporate): https://equatorpurenature.com

Prestigio Pte. Ltd.: https://prestigiodelights.com

