Pipper Standard® Achieves Strong Growth in Korea, Driven by Influencer Success; Announces 2026 Product Expansion

Peter Wainman, Chairman & co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, celebrating Korea’s success with Korean partner Ms. Zo Yunzeong of ILIQ Company & key influencer Ms. Cho Yongmi.

Strong influencer-driven sales and Korea’s demand for natural, certified products continue to power growth.

Fermentation has long been part of Korean life, from kimchi to traditional sauces — a symbol of nature’s transformation,” — Ms. Zo Yunzheong ,CEO of ILIQ Company

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the owner of the Pipper Standard® brand and Thailand-based pioneer of globally patented natural pineapple fermentation technology, celebrates seven years of partnership and sustained growth in Korea with ILIQ Company, its distributor since 2018.

Over the last 12 months, Pipper Standard® has achieved phenomenal success through influencer collaborations, led by Thanksmaam (Ms. Cho Yongmi), whose one- to two-day monthly campaigns have repeatedly sold out and collectively sold over 250,000 units of Pipper Standard® cleaning products. Generating such strong sales in short bursts underscores both the influencer’s powerful reach and Korea’s surging demand for natural, high-quality products that meet the country’s exceptionally high standards for household care.

Building on this success, in 2026, Pipper Standard® will introduce a wider personal care line, a new laundry detergent, and its recently launched pet care range, catering to the growing demand from eco-conscious consumers and pet owners. The company is also developing an advanced formulation designed to work seamlessly with modern home appliances, aligning perfectly with the lifestyle trends of Korean households and other advanced markets.

“Fermentation has long been part of Korean life, from kimchi to traditional sauces — a symbol of nature’s transformation,” said Ms. Zo Yunzheong, CEO of ILIQ Company. “Pipper Standard® embraces this same spirit, harnessing pineapple fermentation to create products that clean effectively and naturally, protecting both families and the environment.”

Peter Wainman, Chairman and co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, added, “Korea sets trends globally — in lifestyle, wellness, and sustainability. The strong performance of our shampoo and home care products reflects the growing preference for natural, certified alternatives, and we’re excited to expand into the pet category next year.”

Pipper Standard® products are made using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process, which provides natural cleaning and softening power without harsh chemicals. The brand is a leader in Asia’s natural home care category and is available in over a dozen Asian markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Equator Pure Nature is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.



About ILIQ Company

ILIQ Company, based in Seoul, Korea, has been the distributor of Pipper Standard® since 2018. The company’s core philosophy is reflected in its powerful slogans: “Setting the standard for quality detergents.”

ILIQ Company is deeply committed to environmental responsibility — emphasizing sustainability from production to disposal. The company takes an active role in recycling and upcycling initiatives by collecting empty bottles after use.

Beyond viewing detergents as everyday commodities, ILIQ Company promotes the belief that household product choices can help protect the planet. This philosophy inspires consumers to take pride in supporting environmental conservation through their daily cleaning habits and use of eco-friendly products.

About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more) under the brand name Pipper Standard® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.

Equator Pure Nature’s purpose is to improve people’s lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products.

EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in India, United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property.

EPN, its brand Pipper Standard®. and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.

***

Web links:

Pipper Standard® (brand): www.pipperbrand.com

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (corporate): www.equatorpurenature.com

Pipper Standard® Korea: www.pipperkorea.com

***

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.