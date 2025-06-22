Tourplan Triumphs at 2025 TITAN Business Awards with Three Major Wins, including two golds

These awards reflect the dedication of our people, the strength of our partnerships, and the innovation embedded in everything we do” — Craig Gray, CEO of Tourplan

CHRISTCHURCH , NEW ZEALAND, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourplan, the world’s leading provider of inbound tourism technology, has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the 2025 TITAN Business Awards, underscoring its position as a global innovator in travel and IT.Tourplan took home:Gold — Best IT Software / SystemGold — Best Travel ITSilver — IT Provider of the YearThe TITAN Business Awards—one of the most respected global award programmes for business innovation—celebrate enterprises and entrepreneurs making an extraordinary impact in their industries. Tourplan’s wins highlight the company’s commitment to powering world-class tourism experiences through its market-leading technology platform.“We are proud to see Tourplan recognised on the global stage at the TITAN Business Awards”, said Craig Gray, CEO of Tourplan. "These awards reflect the dedication of our people, the strength of our partnerships, and the innovation embedded in everything we do. As the travel industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to helping our clients deliver extraordinary experiences, powered by technology that leads the market.”Founded in 1986, Tourplan is trusted by over 450 inbound tour operators and destination management companies across 70 countries. The company’s all-in-one SaaS platform supports the full lifecycle of inbound tourism operations—from purchasing and sales to operations, financials, and reporting.This year’s TITAN Business Awards saw hundreds of entries from countries including the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, China, and the United Arab Emirates. Winners were selected through a rigorous blind judging process, evaluated for innovation, impact, and excellence by a panel of global industry leaders.Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA), said: “In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries. We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades.”

