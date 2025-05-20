M2D Launches South Asia’s First Personal Carbon Tracker App, Bringing Emissions Monitoring into the Hands of Millions

We are providing businesses and people a powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use tool to enable them to make meaningful decisions and take impactful actions” — Fawad Sarwar, President, Minus 2 Degrees

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minus 2 Degrees (M2D), a global leader in sustainability, decarbonization, and emissions analytics has today launched South Asia’s first AI-Powered carbon emissions calculator and tracking app for consumers and businesses.The app enables users to measure and monitor their daily emissions with precision, using regionally relevant data and an intuitive interface.The app, which will be available in the coming weeks via both the Apple and Android stores, collects user inputs across key impact areas — including transportation habits, energy consumption, and lifestyle choices — and converts them to create a real-time carbon footprint.Key features include:- Personalised emissions tracking across transport (car, EV, bus, air travel), energy usage (electricity, gas), food habits, shopping, and digital activity- Visual and numerical reports of daily and cumulative CO₂ output- Data visualisation tools to assess patterns and areas of improvement- Localized experience calibrated to South Asian contexts, making it one of the first such platforms tailored to regional user behaviourM2D developed the application in response to a growing need for practical, data-driven climate tools across the broader South Asia region. The company emphasises that while emissions reduction remains central, the tool also supports broader objectives such as domestic energy security, waste reduction, and resource efficiency — priorities that are increasingly critical in the face of global volatility.“By releasing our carbon emissions calculator, we are providing businesses and people a powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use tool to enable them to make meaningful decisions and take impactful actions,” said Fawad Sarwar, President, Minus 2 Degrees. “From individual households to major organisations, understanding where your emissions come from is the first step toward using energy more wisely, reducing costs, and future-proofing your operations. The carbon conversation is evolving, and we’re helping people keep pace with our leading technology and continued innovation in the space.”It is hoped illustrating the amount of CO₂ produced will encourage sustained engagement and long-term behaviour change.The app also offers potential utility for corporate sustainability programs, internal reporting, employee engagement campaigns, and broader ESG initiatives, and lays the essential groundwork for internal sustainability reporting and future carbon offsetting programs.The app is free to download and use, and it marks the first phase of a broader rollout of digital tools aimed at democratising sustainability data across emerging markets. M2D’s carbon tracker will be available to download in the coming weeks.

