Hub Affiliations Triumphs at the 2025 Affiliate Leaders Awards: Anna Maria Baccaro Affiliate Content Manager of the Year

Anna Maria Baccaro - Affiliate Leaders Awards Premio Affiliate Leaders Awards

LISBONA, PA, PORTUGAL, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations reaffirms its leading role in the international affiliate marketing landscape. At the 2025 Affiliate Leaders Awards, held from September 16 to 18 at the prestigious MEO Arena in Lisbon, our Editorial Strategist, Anna Maria Baccaro, was honored with the “Affiliate Content Manager of the Year” award.This recognition highlights her ability to lead innovative, creative, and results-oriented editorial strategies, which have significantly contributed to Hub Affiliations' growth and positioning as an industry benchmark. Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025 : A Benchmark for the IndustryOrganized by SBC Events, the Affiliate Leaders Awards are among the most prestigious global events for the affiliate, iGaming, and performance marketing industries. This year's event saw over 600 leaders and professionals in attendance, celebrating excellence across 24 categories that recognize not only the most innovative companies but also the individual talents making a difference with their daily work.Receiving an award in this setting signifies recognition as an international benchmark—a testament to quality, professionalism, and vision, solidifying Hub Affiliations as an undisputed industry leader.Our Anna Maria Baccaro shared her thoughts after the event:“This award represents a special moment in my career. Every editorial project I undertake is born from collaboration and constant dialogue with an extraordinary team. I believe the strength of content lies not only in creativity but also in its ability to create value for users, affiliates, and our commercial partners. I dedicate this recognition to the entire Hub Affiliations family: without their trust and passion, none of this would have been possible.”Special Thanks to Our Key PartnersThis success would not have been possible without the support of our key partners, Gruppo Lottomatica and Bet365, whose collaboration and trust are pivotal in our growth journey and in creating value for users and affiliates.Hub Affiliations' AchievementsThe victory at the Affiliate Leaders Awards adds to a series of milestones Hub Affiliations has achieved, confirming continuous growth and an increasingly solid leadership in the European landscape. Notable recognitions include:Rising Star – iGB Affiliate Awards 2025Best Affiliate Sportsbook – Sigma Africa Awards 2025Finalist in the Best Sports Affiliate category – Sigma Americas Awards 2025Sports Betting Affiliate – EGR Italy Awards 2024Affiliate of the Year – EGR Italy Awards 2024These awards reflect Hub Affiliations' winning strategy, based on three fundamental pillars: technological innovation, content centrality, and transparency in relationships with affiliates and partners. Our growth trajectory is further strengthened by strategic partnerships, including the acquisition of a majority stake in the international platform Sporticos , a multimillion-dollar deal redefining affiliate marketing boundaries, and an increase in our stake in Nyce International to 12.79%, confirming a vision focused on consolidation and expansion.Other Winners in LisbonThe Lisbon evening also featured other industry excellence awardees. The complete list of winners from the 2025 Affiliate Leaders Awards can be found here: https://sbcevents.com/affiliate-leaders-awards/#winners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.