Business Reporter: Building responsive and value-driven subscription experiences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, consumer subscription platform provider Recurly talks about the findings of its What subscribers want report, as well as how a new generation of subscription platforms can help brands meet prevailing customer expectations. The new study from Recurly based on the behaviours of 1,000 subscribers highlights the evolving expectations of subscription consumers, offering businesses an actionable roadmap for retention and growth. It identifies “good value for the money” (89 per cent), “reliability and security” (85per cent) and “price” (84 per cent) as the three most important factors influencing subscription choices. This focus on value comes at a key moment, when the subscription economy, valued at $3 trillion in 2024, faces slowing growth as households become more budget-conscious and increasingly experience “subscription fatigue.”The report uncovers a critical disconnect between consumer expectations and business offerings, notably the “pause gap.” While 55 per cent of subscribers want the option to pause their subscription, only 37 per cent have access to that feature. Data shows pause usage surged by 68 per cent in 2024, with some sectors experiencing triple-digit growth. For businesses, offering pause functionality not only prevents unnecessary cancellations but also drives long-term revenue, with $200 (£150) million generated in 2024 from subscribers who returned after pausing.Additional findings spotlight the first year as the highest-risk period for churn, the untapped potential of loyalty programs and the strong influence of straightforward financial incentives like discounts.To learn more about how new subscription features can drive loyalty, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About RecurlyRecurly is the leading subscription growth platform trusted by thousands of brands across digital media, streaming, ecommerce, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries to drive revenue and optimize the subscriber experience. Headquartered in Austin, TX, along with offices in Broomfield, CO, Medellin, and London, Recurly is powering the subscription economy for global enterprises such as Paramount+, Alaska Airlines, Sling, FabFitFun, and Sprout Social. The company provides the flexibility, intelligence, and scalability businesses need to succeed. With industry-leading analytics, revenue recovery tools, and frictionless billing solutions, Recurly helps brands maximize subscriber growth, increase retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.recurly.com Media Contact Brian Anderson press@recurly.com

