Business Reporter: The future of unmanned systems

For the best outcomes, both autonomous machines and humans should do what they can do best

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Vito Tomasi, Managing Director of Quantum Systems UK talks about how autonomous systems, particularly unmanned systems used on the battlefield, mustn’t remove human oversight from the loop but support humans in making the right decisions under pressure. As unmanned and AI-enabled defence systems become central to modern warfare, it’s becoming clear that a partnership between machines and humans is essential to optimal outcomes. While artificial intelligence dramatically enhances speed and scale, meaningful human control remains essential to ensure operational effectiveness, ethical accountability and compliance with international law.AI excels at what humans experience as cognitive overload. It can process vast volumes of sensor data, video feeds and signals in real time, filter noise, detect anomalies and prioritise relevant information. It can also help eliminate errors that humans are prone to and shortens the path from observation to decision. However, AI does not replace human judgment. Humans provide context, moral reasoning and accountability, particularly in ambiguous or high-risk scenarios involving life-and-death decisions. Questions of proportionality, distinction and legal compliance under international humanitarian law cannot be delegated to code alone. Effective regulatory frameworks should therefore enable responsible human-autonomous collaboration rather than restrict innovation outright. Clear ethical red lines, transparency standards and oversight mechanisms are essential, but so too is regulatory agility that reflects evolving security realities.To learn more about what value meaningful human control can add to the efficiency of autonomous systems, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Quantum SystemsQuantum Systems is Europe's highest valued dual-use scale up and a global leader in the development of intelligent unmanned systems. It supplies mission-grade ISR, autonomy and integrated mission solutions to military, government and commercial customers. Quantum Systems products combine proven hardware, AI, and interoperable software to deliver persistent, reliable intelligence where it matters most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.