Business Reporter: It’s time for boards to embrace proactive AI governance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Alexandra Brodie, Jocelyn Paulley and Patrick Arben, Partners and Dan Smith, Legal Director at Gowling WLG talk about how consultations with legal experts can help businesses tackle the various aspects of AI risk ranging from IP infringement to reputational damage caused by biased or erroneous algorithmic decisions. Artificial intelligence is rapidly embedding itself into core business operations, delivering unprecedented efficiency and automation. Yet its defining characteristics, such as opacity and autonomy also expose businesses to heightened risk. AI systems can generate outputs derived from protected materials, create misleading or inaccurate content at scale and make decisions that are difficult to explain or audit. When harm occurs, it’s unclear whether accountability should rest with the developer, the board or operational teams deploying the system.This ambiguity creates governance dilemmas. While AI promises cost savings and productivity gains, prioritising efficiency over fairness, transparency and organisational values can erode stakeholder trust. Discriminatory outcomes, data misuse or unethical content generation can trigger regulatory scrutiny, litigation and long-term brand damage. Proactive governance is therefore essential. Businesses should establish robust ethical frameworks governing AI use, with clear lines of accountability and oversight at board level. Cross-functional teams bringing together legal, technical, HR, cybersecurity and communications expertise are critical to managing complex, evolving risks. Continuous upskilling ensures leaders can challenge assumptions and understand emerging threats, while regular reassessment of AI-related risks keeps safeguards current.Engaging legal advisers early on can help organisations navigate intellectual property exposure, regulatory compliance and liability concerns – mitigating risk before issues escalate.To learn more about how to mitigate AI-related risk, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Gowling WLGGowling WLG is an international law firm created by the combination of Gowlings, a leading Canadian law firm, and Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co (WLG), a leading UK-based international law firm. Gowling WLG clients get access to in-depth knowledge in key global sectors and a suite of legal services. With over 1,500 legal professionals worldwide and broad experience in countries around the globe, Gowling WLG is positioned to help its clients rise to the challenges they face in a rapidly changing technological and regulatory environment.

