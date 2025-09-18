Swapcard and Freeman Partner to Enhance Event Engagement

By integrating Swapcard into our event ecosystem, we’re making it easier for organizers to deliver personalized, engaging experiences.” — Paul Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer at Freeman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, a leading event engagement platform, and Freeman, a global leader in live events, announced today a strategic partnership to provide event organizers with a fully integrated solution for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.Event planners often face challenges with fragmented event management tools that create poor attendee experiences and are difficult to manage. This collaboration combines Swapcard’s event engagement platform with Freeman’s award-winning production, creating an attendee experience that drives engagement, connections, and measurable ROI.“At Freeman, our priority is giving clients the tools and support they need to create meaningful connections,” said Paul Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer, Audio Visual & Event Technology at Freeman. “By integrating Swapcard into our event ecosystem, we’re making it easier for organizers to deliver personalized, engaging experiences—whether in person, virtual, or hybrid. This partnership saves planners time, enhances networking, and provides insights that drive real impact for their audiences.”“We are excited to partner with Freeman to bring our platform to a wider audience,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO at Swapcard. “Our combined solution ensures organizers can focus on content and connections, while we handle the technology and production behind the scenes.”The partnership will see Swapcard serving as the primary engagement platform for Freeman-managed events through 2027, including major hybrid and in-person conferences and trade shows. The joint expertise is already proving its impact at RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America , where tens of thousands of attendees experienced seamless networking, personalized agendas, and meaningful connections.About SwapcardSwapcard is the leading AI-powered event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers. It maximizes attendee engagement, exhibitor ROI, and event revenue growth with an intuitive and customizable interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. With global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue.About FreemanFreeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/

