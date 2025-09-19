Visitor arrivals for August 2025

MACAU, September 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals set a new monthly record of 4,219,034 during the summer holiday in August 2025, which represented a year-on-year increase of 15.5%. Same-day visitors (2,553,316) and overnight visitors (1,665,718) rose by 25.1% and 3.4% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.1 days; the average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.3 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.4% year-on-year to 3,257,874 in August, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,791,415) rising by 22.2%. Among the Mainland visitors, 204,965 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 69,489 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 24,719 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 23.5% year-on-year to 1,663,188, driven by an upsurge of 56.7% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (681,740) and the Taiwan region (89,057) went up by 2.8% and 21.0% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 190,363 in August, up by 17.3% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Thailand (13,417) went up by 110.2%; visitors from the Philippines (38,389), Indonesia (13,371), Malaysia (7,991) and Singapore (6,616) also recorded year-on-year growth, with respective increases of 9.1%, 33.0%, 4.5% and 14.0%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (7,804) rose by 1.2% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from Japan (16,630) grew by 57.2%, while those from the Republic of Korea (35,177) dropped by 4.7%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (11,755) went up by 14.2% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (3,569,811; 84.6% of total) grew by 19.5% year-on-year in August; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 19.3% and 41.9% respectively. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (372,096; 8.8%) and visitor arrivals by air (277,127; 6.6%) dropped by 2.8% and 2.0% respectively.

In the first eight months of 2025, a total of 26,895,940 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 15.0% year-on-year; same-day visitors (15,716,961) and overnight visitors (11,178,979) grew by 25.5% and 2.9% respectively. The cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.