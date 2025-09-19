Visitor arrivals for August 2025
MACAU, September 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals set a new monthly record of 4,219,034 during the summer holiday in August 2025, which represented a year-on-year increase of 15.5%. Same-day visitors (2,553,316) and overnight visitors (1,665,718) rose by 25.1% and 3.4% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.1 days; the average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.3 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.4% year-on-year to 3,257,874 in August, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,791,415) rising by 22.2%. Among the Mainland visitors, 204,965 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 69,489 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 24,719 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 23.5% year-on-year to 1,663,188, driven by an upsurge of 56.7% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (681,740) and the Taiwan region (89,057) went up by 2.8% and 21.0% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 190,363 in August, up by 17.3% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Thailand (13,417) went up by 110.2%; visitors from the Philippines (38,389), Indonesia (13,371), Malaysia (7,991) and Singapore (6,616) also recorded year-on-year growth, with respective increases of 9.1%, 33.0%, 4.5% and 14.0%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (7,804) rose by 1.2% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from Japan (16,630) grew by 57.2%, while those from the Republic of Korea (35,177) dropped by 4.7%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (11,755) went up by 14.2% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (3,569,811; 84.6% of total) grew by 19.5% year-on-year in August; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 19.3% and 41.9% respectively. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (372,096; 8.8%) and visitor arrivals by air (277,127; 6.6%) dropped by 2.8% and 2.0% respectively.
In the first eight months of 2025, a total of 26,895,940 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 15.0% year-on-year; same-day visitors (15,716,961) and overnight visitors (11,178,979) grew by 25.5% and 2.9% respectively. The cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.