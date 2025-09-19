MACAU, September 19 - Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations

in August 2025

Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in August 2025, the figures are set out below:

Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in August 2025 Locations inspected 328 Suspected illegal workers detected 79

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.