MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe on agriculture being backbone of economic development

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe told students and pupils attending the Open Day in Dohne Agricultural Research Institute that agriculture was the backbone of economic development in the province.

Addressing the scores of agricultural experts, private sector, higher education institutions and schools, the MEC said the government has “now declared agriculture as the mainstream of the province (in economic development).”

“Given the situation the sad and unfortunate that the automotive industry is closing down and people are losing jobs, then we said the mine we have as province is the land. So my children if you agricultural studies as your career, you are on the right track.

Agriculture is becoming the backbone of our economy hence government is pumping funds to enhance agriculture. You are not lost for being here, I want you know that the land left for us by our ancestors is our heritage needs your hands. We want you to know agriculture is the career you need to look up to because it is not just a profession only but can make you become business people. We want to encourage you because through agriculture you can fight poverty and employ people,” Kontsiwe said.

She said the job losses in other sectors show that agriculture “is the only way to go” that can create jobs and food security.

Giving a message support, chairperson of Agriculture Portfolio Committee, Fundisile Bese echoed MEC’s sentiments about the importance of agriculture development in the province.

“Agriculture is the Cinderella of Eastern Cape. The Department is doing well in terms of accountability and it finishes it’s budget.

Agriculture has great potential to create jobs in the province,” Bese said.

He said the province has many commodities but there was a need to “put agriculture at center of development” by working together instructions, including Dohne and institutions of higher education.

27-year-old mixing farming farmer from Berlin Nonkululeko Mendwana expressed joy that she was able to attend the session where she was exposed to different ways to improve her farming.

“I had a problem with my soil which could not produce as required but now I’ll take samples to Dohne and know the problem.

I’ve learned a lot from here and I will stay in touch with this institution,” she said.

Grade 11 learner from Kubusi High school Ayabonga Waphi said he “mesmerised” by the quality of information he received from the event.

“I now know that with agricultural activities you don’t only feed yourself but the nation as well through job creation. I have chosen to go for vegetable production after receiving expert information about it,” Waphi said.

Both Bese and Kontsiwe said they were “happy” that Dohne had decided to expose what they were doing to the public with Kontsiwe saying she intended to make the Open Day an annual event.

