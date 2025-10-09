Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemns violent protest and destruction of property at Fort Hare University Alice Campus

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has expressed his dismay and profound sadness at the violent and disruptive scenes emerging out of one of the province’s historical institutions, the University of Fort Hare (UFH) in eDikeni.

Students at the university have been protesting over the last few days, and the protest has reached boiling point as several buildings were set alight, including the Staff Centre, Administration and Student Services buildings. Looting has also been reported at the Student Centre.

Premier Mabuyane has engaged the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Bhuti Manamela, who has since deployed a team of senior government officials to engage with the university management with a view to resolving the impasse.

The Premier has also engaged the clergy and civil-society leaders to assist government in restoring calm at the Alice Campus and to enable a conducive environment for dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

The clergy, from various denominations, is led by Reverend Bongani Finca, supported by Rev Cyril Hartland, Rev Mpumelelo Qwabaza, Bishop Andile Mbethe, Bishop Nceba Nopece, Bishop Ebenezer Ntlali, Rev Vuyani Nyobole, and Rev Gcobani Vika.

They will be supported by Members of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety, Mr Xolile Nqatha; MEC for Education, Mr Fundile Gade, who is also a Human Resource Development Council member; and MEC for Social Development, Ms Bukiwe Fanta.

The DHET team will focus on administrative matters, while the provincial team will address issues of social facilitation.

“The scenes we have seen unfolding are very bad and we continue to call on university stakeholders to resolve these matters. I condemn in the strongest possible terms the vandalism and destruction of property – which is likely to set back the infrastructure development we have seen at the university by another 10 years,” said Premier Mabuyane.

The Premier is further saddened by reports of student injuries in skirmishes with law enforcement personnel and wishes them a speedy recovery.

Premier Mabuyane also calls on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to strengthen their visibility and to prevent further injuries and damage to university property.

