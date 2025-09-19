Gauteng Health intensifies efforts to address severe acute malnutrition in the province

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has intensified efforts to combat malnutrition amid identified cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) among children.

SAM is a critical public health issue that leads to extreme weight loss, muscle wasting, weakened immunity and developmental delays, leaving affected children more vulnerable to infections such as diarrhoea and tuberculosis. If left untreated, malnutrition can have devastating long-term effects, including stunted growth, impaired cognitive development and an increased risk of chronic diseases in adulthood.

In the previous financial year (2024/2025), the Gauteng Department of Health reported 1 467 cases of SAM, with 1 367 rehabilitated at our hospitals. The highest incidences occurring in Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni Health Districts. Alarmingly, many cases are only identified when children are already in severe distress, often presenting with complications such as hypoglycaemia, hypothermia, and sepsis.

“While malnutrition is preventable, early intervention is critical for saving lives. We urge parents, caregivers, and communities to make use of health facilities for early screening and treatment. Recognising early signs of SAM such as extreme thinness, loss of appetite, swelling in the feet or hands and developmental delays is essential. Caregivers who suspect a child may be malnourished are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest clinic,” explains Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Ongoing interventions to combat SAM

The MEC further pointed that the department has strengthened early detection and intervention programmes. “Community Health Workers are actively conducting home visits and screening children at Early Childhood Development Centres using Mid-Upper Arm Circumference measurements. These efforts aim to identify children at-risk before they reach a critical stage.”

Additionally, the department is prioritising nutrition education for families, emphasising the importance of healthy feeding practices. Parents are informed about the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months from birth and continuing breastfeeding with the addition of complementary food until two years and beyond. Providing the children with balanced diets that include a variety of foods containing essential nutrients for growth and development is emphasised through education to mothers and caregivers.

At the clinic level, health professionals provide comprehensive support, including nutrition education, breastfeeding assistance, management of childhood illnesses using the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses Strategy and provision of therapeutic food supplements such as Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF), along with micronutrient supplementation, vitamin A supplements and deworming.

For children with complications, timely referrals to hospitals ensure they receive care under the World Health Organization’s 10-Step for the management of SAM. After hospital discharge, children continue to receive nutritional rehabilitation and monitoring at their nearest local clinics to ensure sustained recovery.

Despite intensified efforts, the department acknowledges that socioeconomic factors such as food insecurity and poor feeding practices significantly contribute to the rise in malnutrition cases. Many households struggle to provide adequate nutritious meals, leading to unhealthy eating habits that replace essential nutrition. The department is collaborating with Department of Social Development by referring children for social grant and food parcel.

The department emphasises that combating malnutrition requires a collective effort. Families and communities must actively engage in promoting proper feeding practices to protect children from the devastating effects of malnutrition.

