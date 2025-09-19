Agriculture on Memorandum of Intent with Brazil to cooperate in agricultural sector

Today, the South African Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, and the Brazilian Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Mr Luiz De Alcantara Rua signed a landmark Memorandum of Intent (MoI), marking a new era of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG), hosted at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Western Cape.

Minister Steenhuisen welcomed the agreement with enthusiasm. “This agreement represents more than just a formal partnership, it is a testament to our shared vision for a food-secure future. By combining our respective strengths, we can unlock new opportunities, advance technological innovation, and build a more resilient agricultural sector that benefits all our citizens,” he said.

He explained that the MoI is a non-binding agreement that lays the foundation for enhanced cooperation to promote sustainable agricultural production and strengthen food security in both nations. “The MoI establishes an agenda of mutual advantage and common development in priority areas such as the exchange of information and expertise, technical tours, training programmes, and joint conferences. Under this partnership, we will share best practices in sustainable agriculture, livestock farming systems, and quality assurance, ensuring both consumer safety and product integrity,” Minister Steenhuisen added.

The agreement also provides for strategic trade facilitation, including trade missions and exhibitions, aimed at generating new market opportunities for agricultural products from both countries.

Trade relations between South Africa and Brazil have expanded significantly in recent years. From 2020 to 2024, agricultural trade between the two countries grew from R5,4 billion to R9,7 billion—an increase of 80,5%. South Africa’s agricultural exports to Brazil increased by 92,8%, from R142,6 million in 2020 to R274,9 million in 2024. Meanwhile, imports from Brazil increased by 80,2%, from R5,2 billion to R9,5 billion over the same period.

South Africa’s top ten agricultural exports to Brazil accounted for 92,3% of the total, amounting to R253,7 million in 2024. Key exports included vegetable seeds for sowing (32,3% or R88,7 million), liqueurs and cordials (22,7% or R62,4 million), wine of fresh grapes (16% or R43,9 million), and dried grapes (6,3% or R17,3 million).

The MoI will remain in force for five years, after which it will automatically be renewed for further five-year periods, unless terminated by either party. A Joint Working Group will be established to identify focus areas and prepare a detailed work plan for implementation. This group will oversee planning, monitoring, and evaluation to ensure that the cooperation remains effective and aligned with the strategic priorities of both nations.

Through this partnership, South Africa and Brazil reaffirm their commitment to harnessing their shared expertise and resources to confront the challenges facing global agriculture and to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of livelihoods in both countries.

