Vibrant Publishers Unveils New Guide to Business Statistics for Professionals and Leaders

Bridge the gap between statistical theory and practical business applications with Bianca Szasz’s new guide!

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Statistics Essentials) by Bianca Szasz, Ph.D. This practical, reader-friendly guide equips professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs with the statistical knowledge necessary to make informed business decisions across various fields, including finance, marketing, operations, human resources, and strategic planning. The book was released on September 16, 2025, and is now available for purchase on Vibrant Publishers and Amazon. Dive in to discover more about the book.

Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., a space systems engineer and quantitative research expert, leverages her extensive experience in applying statistical methods to complex engineering problems. With this book, she simplifies core business statistics concepts and makes them immediately applicable for readers with diverse backgrounds.

On the occasion of the book’s release, the author said, “Newer technological tools such as CRM systems, ERP systems, web and mobile applications analytics, social media networks, and HR systems continue to generate huge volumes of data for businesses. This has made data-driven decision-making a necessity for businesses. This understanding led me to write Business Statistics Essentials to provide a comprehensive yet practical guide for people in business who want to leverage the power of their business-generated data. This book is also intended for learners and professionals looking to navigate the world of statistics confidently. It will leave you with the confidence to use statistical concepts and data to solve business challenges.”

The book is organized to support learning in both academic and professional settings. Each chapter includes examples, explanations, and exercises that translate complex statistical theory into actionable insights. Supplementary materials and online resources further enhance the learning experience.

This book is ideal for executives, researchers, business analysts, data analysts, data scientists, operations managers, policy analysts, consultants, finance and marketing professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking a strong foundation in business statistics.

Catalin Puiu, Executive Director, Electro-Total, said, “A lot of concepts are considered 'math' and avoided by anybody who wasn't very keen on mathematics during their school years. Yet you need these concepts to understand even a COVID statistic, and without them, you would be wandering through a forest in the dark if you're in any management position. Bianca's book is practical and fun, with plenty of examples and exercises to help you use these concepts outside the math class and into real-world scenarios.”

Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This book enables readers to make informed, data-backed decisions, assess risks, identify trends, and evaluate performance. It makes statistical concepts approachable and directly relevant to business applications. Purchase this book by Vibrant Publishers here.

About the Author

Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., is a highly accomplished space systems engineer with a strong foundation in statistical modeling and quantitative research. Her work on complex satellite systems has involved rigorous application of statistical tools for environmental testing and thermal analysis. She earned her Ph.D. in Space Engineering from the Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan, through the prestigious PNST Fellowship Programme.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636514826

ISBN: Hardback - 9781636514840

ISBN: ebook - 9781636514833

