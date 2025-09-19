Datalense by Yu Guo Wins Platinum in A' Interface Awards

Datalense

Innovative Data Visualization System Recognized for Excellence in User Experience and Interaction Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Datalense by Yu Guo as the recipient of the Platinum A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award. This exceptional data visualization system, showcased on an 18-meter-wide interactive screen at the Beijing City Library, has been recognized for its innovative approach to enhancing the user experience and promoting cultural exchange.Datalense's significance extends beyond the library itself, as it represents a groundbreaking development in the Interface industry. By seamlessly integrating natural elements with cutting-edge technology, this design aligns with current trends and needs, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders. The system's ability to deliver efficient information within seconds while allowing easy interpretation of vast macro-data from any angle sets a new standard for interface design practices.What sets Datalense apart is its unique fusion of aesthetics and functionality. The UI design incorporates seasonal themes and natural motifs, creating a visually stunning and immersive experience. Users can interact with detailed architectural models to explore the library virtually, accessing real-time information on exhibitions, collections, air quality, and visitor density. The integration of 3D simulation and digital twin technology further enhances the user interaction experience, making Datalense a truly remarkable achievement in interface design.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication of the Alibaba Cloud Design team. It motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of computational design, digital twins, and intelligent design, fostering further exploration and innovation in these fields. The award not only celebrates the excellence of Datalense but also highlights the potential for interface design to reshape perceptions and create new experiences for users.Team MembersDatalense was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Yu Guo, Xu Zhang, ShuHao Liu, Yue Gao, JiaWei Ding, Ting Li, SanYao Tang, YiYang Li, YuJuan Huang, YongQi Zhang, XingQiang Huang, XiaoXi Cheng, Di Liu, Zibiao Liu, and Hanying Yue. Each member contributed their expertise in various aspects of the project, from UI design to 3D modeling and animation.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Datalense design at:About Yu GuoYu Guo is a member of the Alibaba Cloud Design team, which integrates design, technology, and business. The team is dedicated to diverse design in the field of cloud computing technology and has been continuously exploring, practicing, leading, and evolving in areas such as computational design, digital twins, intelligent design, and experience design. Yu Guo, based in China, played a key role in the development of the award-winning Datalense system.About Alibaba CloudAlibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and AI. It provides a comprehensive range of services, including elastic computing, data storage, relational databases, big data processing, DDoS protection, and Content Delivery Network (CDN). As the largest public cloud service provider in the Asia-Pacific region and the third-largest globally, Alibaba Cloud serves over 2.3 million customers in more than 200 countries and regions. The company's self-developed large model, Tongyi Qianwen, is one of the world's leading large models, and Alibaba Cloud has open-sourced a series of models to support enterprise customers in achieving AI innovation.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate exceptional artistic and technical proficiency while contributing to the advancement of the interface design industry. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, and integration of data visualization techniques.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interface design and user experience. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most exceptional designs receive recognition. By participating in this award, entrants gain international exposure, showcase their creativity, and contribute to the advancement of the interface design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the world of design.Learn more about the A' Design Awards and how to participate at: https://interfacedesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.