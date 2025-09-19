Nong Li by China Resources Snow Breweries Wins Platinum in A' Packaging Design Awards

Nong Li

China Resources Snow Breweries' Nong Li Beer Packaging Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Resources Snow Breweries has been announced as a winner of the highly prestigious A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Nong Li." The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of packaging design, celebrating innovative and impactful designs that push the boundaries of the industry.The Nong Li beer packaging by China Resources Snow Breweries showcases the relevance of traditional Chinese culture in modern packaging design. By drawing inspiration from the Yangshao Culture and incorporating ancient brewing techniques, this design appeals to consumers seeking a connection to their cultural heritage while enjoying a high-quality beverage. The unique combination of historical elements and contemporary aesthetics positions Nong Li as a standout product in the competitive beer market.The award-winning Nong Li packaging features a bottle shaped after the iconic Shuang Er Ni Yu (salamander fish) patterned pottery vessel from the Yangshao Culture. The cap is adorned with scenes depicting ancient Chinese drinking etiquette, adding a layer of cultural depth to the design. These carefully chosen elements not only create a visually striking presentation but also convey the rich history and tradition behind the Nong Li brand.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to China Resources Snow Breweries' commitment to excellence in packaging design. The award not only celebrates the creativity and innovation behind Nong Li but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design while honoring cultural heritage. This achievement is expected to further solidify China Resources Snow Breweries' position as a leader in the Chinese beer industry.Nong Li was designed by the talented team at China Resources Snow Breweries, including Qiguang Li, Celine Zhou, and Yan Yang, who collaborated to bring this unique concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About China Resources Snow BreweriesFounded in 1993, China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co., Ltd (CR Snow Breweries) is a nationwide professional beer company that brews and sells beer. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company has a high-end brand matrix of "Chinese local brands + international brands." From 2006 to 2014, the total sales volume of CR Snow Beer ranked the leading position in China's beer market for nine consecutive years.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate remarkable innovation, artistic skill, and societal impact within their respective categories. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their role in advancing the boundaries of design and contributing to the enhancement of quality of life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored. The Platinum A' Design Award for Packaging Design acknowledges designs that excel in areas such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, and brand identity reflection.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the competition aims to identify and celebrate groundbreaking designs that contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. By providing a global platform for recognition and exposure, the A' Design Award ultimately seeks to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

