Disruptive Futures Institute Launches Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings to Decode Systemic Change for 2026

New Substack Publication by Futurist Roger Spitz Names “Metaruptions” Word of the Year and Debuts Proprietary Frameworks for Navigating Complexity

Master the language of metaruptions: Strategic foresight and futures frameworks that empower you to decode systemic disruptions and thrive in an unpredictable world.” — Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute today announced the formal launch of “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings,” a new Substack publication designed to help leaders, boards, institutions and the public at large navigate systemic, self-reinforcing disruptions shaping the 2026 horizon and beyond.

Led by futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz, the launch coincides with the Institute’s designation of “Metaruptions” as the Word of the Year for 2026 - a term coined to describe interconnected disruptions that amplify and transform one another across systems, industries, and societies.

DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE SUBSTACK: METARUPTIONS BRIEFINGS

As the global landscape pivots into the decisive second act of the 21st century, the Disruptive Futures Institute announces the launch of its dedicated Substack publication, “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings.” This new intelligence platform is designed to equip leaders, organizations, and individuals with the strategic foresight and futures frameworks necessary to decode systemic disruptions and exercise agency in an unpredictable world.

Spearheaded by top-ranked futurist Roger Spitz, the publication serves as a central node for the Disruptive Futures Institute’s latest research, educational toolkits, and practitioner insights. The launch coincides with the Institute’s designation of “Metaruptions” as the Word of the Year for 2026, signaling a shift in how the organization qualifies the complex, self-reinforcing forces redefining fields, societies, and humanity itself.

► The Disruptive Futures Institute’s Substack platform is live now at: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com



THE PURPOSE: DEMOCRATIZING THE LANGUAGE OF UNPREDICTABILITY

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence through a unique blend of strategic foresight, practitioner research, and education. The launch of its Substack publication, “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings,” marks a pivotal inflection point - not just for the Disruptive Futures Institute’s trajectory, but for the global conversation on navigating uncertainty.

For years, Roger Spitz’s proprietary frameworks have served as the strategic “operating system” for global boardrooms, investors, and C-Suite executives. With this launch, the Disruptive Futures Institute democratizes that expertise, consolidating its intellectual property into an accessible, continuously updated format. As AI accelerates and systemic volatility grows, the capacity to navigate uncertainty has evolved from a boardroom requirement into a critical survival skill for the wider public.

The briefings offer a rigorous educational environment where subscribers across industries and ecosystems can master the language of disruption, complexity, and unpredictability. By integrating cutting-edge research with the Disruptive Futures Institute’s established methodologies, the content translates high-level strategic foresight into actionable, accessible insights.

Whether equipping leadership teams with tools for anticipatory governance in non-linear environments, or empowering the public to exercise agency during the “Decade of Techistentialism,” these briefings counter the passive “wait and see” approach. By expanding influence from institutions to the mass market, the Disruptive Futures Institute ensures that the ability to decode the future is no longer a privilege - it is a universal capability for future-preparedness and resiliency.

2026 WORD OF THE YEAR: WHY “METARUPTIONS”?

Central to the launch is the Disruptive Futures Institute’s selection of “Metaruptions” as the 2026 Word of the Year. Coined by Roger Spitz, the term is a portmanteau of “disruption” and the prefix “meta,” serving as a necessary linguistic update to capture the collective imagination regarding the current state of systemic change.

A “Metaruption” is defined by Roger Spitz as a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself. These are not merely isolated trends or technological breakthroughs; they are complex, self-reinforcing forces that transcend traditional categorization.

“Metaruptions generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects that extend beyond initial disruptions,” the Disruptive Futures Institute states. “As changes ripple through systems, they interact, amplify, and modify other elements - ultimately disrupting disruption itself.”

The focus on Metaruptions for the 2026 horizon is driven by the understanding that these forces are value-neutral. They possess the capacity to lead to breakdowns or breakthroughs, dependent entirely on the agency, mindset, preparation, and response of those navigating them. The Substack briefings are explicitly structured to analyze these emerging dynamics, providing a navigational guide for the systemic landscape of the coming decade.

FEATURE SERIES: THE INSTITUTE’S FRAMEWORKS, TOOLS, AND LANGUAGE

To inaugurate the platform, the Disruptive Futures Institute has released a comprehensive four-part series titled “Learn the Disruptive Futures Institute’s Language of Systemic Disruption.” This series provides open access to the core methodologies that underpin the Disruptive Futures Institute’s strategic foresight advisory work, acclaimed publications, and education programs.

The series is structured to guide readers from introducing high-level concepts to examples of actionable application:

• Article 1 - Introduction: “The Frameworks, Tools, and Language of the Disruptive Futures Institute”

This introductory piece provides an executive summary of the Institute’s impact and scope. It outlines how the Disruptive Futures Institute’s work bridges the gap between academic foresight and practical business application.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/the-disruptive-futures-institutes

• Article 2 - Frameworks: “The Disruptive Futures Institute’s FRAMEWORKS & Methodologies”

This segment details the proprietary structures used to anticipate change. These foundational frameworks are designed to help practitioners not only understand and navigate change but to drive and thrive on disruption.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/the-disruptive-futures-institutes-f7c

• Article 3 - Toolkits: “The TOOLKITS of the Disruptive Futures Institute”

Moving from theory to practice, this article illuminates specific, step-by-step toolkits applicable to professional projects and strategic planning. These tools are designed to be used standalone or in support of the overarching frameworks.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/the-toolkits-of-the-disruptive-futures

• Article 4 - Language: “LANGUAGE & Core Concepts of the Disruptive Futures Institute” The final installment defines the specific lexicon used to describe the current state of a complex, nonlinear world. It argues that mastering the vocabulary of change is a prerequisite to mastering change itself.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/language-and-core-concepts-of-the

INAUGURAL INSIGHTS AND CRITICAL ANALYSIS

In addition to the foundational frameworks series from the Disruptive Futures Institute’s, “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings” has published several key Substack articles addressing the philosophical and practical intersections with the futures of technology and humanity.

• “The ‘Decade of Techistentialism’ is here now”

Marking ten years of Techistentialism - a philosophy and foresight practice developed by Spitz - this article mobilizes readers to reclaim human agency. It posits that humans must remain the architects of their futures rather than passive recipients of technological outcomes.

• Disruptive Futures Institute Names “Metaruptions” 2026 Word of the Year

As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, the Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected “Metaruptions” as next year's Word of the Year.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/disruptive-futures-institute-names

• “Foresight is Dead. Long Live Foresight”

This provocation asks how futurists can shape a future that is already colliding with the present. It challenges the traditional predictive models of foresight, advocating instead for preparedness and adaptability in the face of the unknown.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/foresight-is-dead-long-live-foresight

• “Unpredictability by Design: Zen Buddhism & Philosophy to Embrace Systemic Change with Agency”

Reflecting the Institute’s unique holistic approach, this piece marks five years of pioneering strategic foresight rooted in Zen Buddhism and Eastern and existential philosophies. It explores how leveraging invention, impact, and meaning requires a philosophical grounding that goes beyond data analytics.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/unpredictability-by-design-zen-buddhism

• “The Existential Risk of AI Lies in How It Affects Our Freedom of Choice”

In an exclusive interview (originally published by Estadão), Roger Spitz discusses the nuances of Artificial Intelligence. He argues that the true existential risk is not merely the technology itself, but how it encroaches upon decision-making processes and human agency.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thrivingondisruption/p/the-existential-risk-of-ai-lies-in



ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute is the preeminent global education platform designed specifically to help individuals and organizations “Thrive on Disruption.”

The Disruptive Futures Institute operates a closed-loop system through Techistential, its strategic foresight advisory arm. This structure ensures that ideas are applied in real-world environments, creating a cycle where theory, application, and feedback continuously inform one another.

The Disruptive Futures Institute’s work focuses on several holistic pillars:

• Anticipatory Practices: Corporate and strategic foresight to anticipate and shape futures.

• Sustainable Futures: Climate foresight and sustainable value creation for long-term resilience.

• Transformative Change: utilizing complexity science, systems thinking, and virtuous tipping points.

• Anticipatory Leadership: Equipping boards and investors with foresight practices to steer through unpredictability.

• Technology Foresight: Exploring emerging technologies, design fiction, and systems innovation.

• Techistentialism: Ethical and existential foresight for shaping the future of AI.

• Agency & Storytelling: Shaping futures through effective narratives.

The Disruptive Futures Institute’s methodologies are documented in its bestselling publications, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World and the seminal four-volume series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption.

Through the new Substack platform, the Disruptive Futures Institute reaffirms its mission: to build ecosystems, develop evidence-based tools, and create proprietary IP that equips changemakers to co-create futures of resilience, relevance, and regenerative value.



“METARUPTIONS BRIEFINGS” - SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION

To access the Disruptive Futures Institute’s “Metaruptions Briefings” and the full library of frameworks, tools, and articles, visit the official Substack publication:

• URL: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

Disruptive Futures Institute’s “Metaruptions Briefings” Substack Tagline:

• Master the language of metaruptions: Strategic foresight and futures frameworks that empower you to decode systemic disruptions and thrive in an unpredictable world.

• To explore the Disruptive Futures Institute: https://www.disruptivefutures.org

• For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE: FROM FRAMEWORKS TO OPERATIONAL COMPASS

The sustained relevance of the Disruptive Futures Institute for 2026 and beyond is rooted in the global adoption of frameworks designed for a world that has finally caught up to the implications of metaruptions. While traditional business strategy remains anchored to stable, linear, and controllable environments, Roger Spitz’s methodologies are designed for the nonlinear, complex systems defining this era of Metaruptions.

Following a record-breaking year of international honors and global visibility, the Disruptive Futures Institute marks an accelerated, pervasive integration of Roger Spitz’s work into the core of global leadership. These tools, foundational to the Disruptive Futures Institute for years, have reached an inflection point of universal necessity:

• TECHISTENTIALISM: A term coined by Spitz to address the philosophical and practical challenges of human agency and relevance in the age of AI.

• METARUPTIONS: Coined by Roger Spitz, the term is an abbreviation of “disruption” with the prefix “meta.” A metaruption is a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions, including shifts in the notion of disruption itself. These are complex, self-reinforcing forces that transcend mere trends - unpredictable shifts that redefine industries, rewrite rules, and demand a new mindset. Metaruptions generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects that extend beyond initial disruptions. As changes ripple through systems, they interact, amplify, and modify other elements - ultimately disrupting disruption itself. Importantly, metaruptions are value-neutral: they can lead to breakdowns or breakthroughs depending on our agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

• THE AAA FRAMEWORK (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s approach to metaruptions, this proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide and subject to a number of case studies. Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging short-term decisions with long-term vision). To respond effectively to metaruptions, we must shift from prediction to preparedness. The Disruptive Futures Institute’s AAA Framework provides a practical approach: building Antifragile foundations, developing Anticipatory capacities, and cultivating Agility in action.

• UN-VICE Environment: An updated lens by the Disruptive Futures Institute for the new operating environment of unpredictability, addressing the UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential. UN‑VICE describes the underlying conditions in which change occurs: overlapping disruptions, cascading effects, and systemic shifts across domains.

• Metaruptions vs. UN-VICE Environment: Spitz distinguishes these conditions from the underlying forces that drive them. While UN-VICE defines the operating context, Metaruptions describe the self-reinforcing dynamics that interact to reshape disruption itself. They capture intersecting changes where one ripple collides with another, producing novel phenomena. Metaruptions reflect exponential dynamics - the speed, shape, and trajectory of change that are often invisible until their consequences are unavoidable.

• The 6 i’s (Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, Impossible): A framework designed to empower human agency and informed optimism in an automated and unpredictable world. Unlike finite resources, the 6 i’s are omnipresent capabilities - always available, regardless of timing or context. While the past is fixed and the future remains unwritten, these tools provide the immediate agency to architect what comes next. The 6 i’s do not function as a linear checklist, but as a systemic ecosystem. The 6 i’s mutually reinforce one another, interacting to broaden networks and expose us to novel environments. We can learn to exercise our “impossibility muscles” to form new mental models, and develop capabilities to achieve the impossible. Where traditional logic, analysis, and strategy reach their limits, the 6 i’s take over - unlocking the serendipity and emergence necessary to thrive on disruption.



