Disruptive Futures Institute Unveils New Strategic Practice on Geopolitics to Navigate the Era of 'Metaruptions'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute today announced the launch of a major new strategic foresight practice and global keynote series focused on Global Disorder, Grand Strategy, and the “Three Gs” of Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology. This expansion addresses the critical need for “Anticipatory Governance” as companies, institutions, and nations navigate a fracturing world defined by what Disruptive Futures Institute Chair Roger Spitz has coined “Metaruptions” - deep, interconnected, and systemic shifts arising from convergence of technological, ecological, geopolitical, economic, and societal forces. Amplified by the diffusion of global power, these cascading interactions fuel radical unpredictability.

As the lines between kinetic conflict, cyber-attacks, geoeconomics, and information manipulation blur, the Disruptive Futures Institute is operationalizing its frameworks to help boards, policymakers, and investors anticipate the collision of the Three Gs: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

Formalizing this expansion, the Disruptive Futures Institute introduces the “DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy.”

This specialized foresight practice focuses on Global Disorder and the “Three Gs” (Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology). The DFI Geopolitics Center is designed to help CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors build Resilience and develop Grand Strategy with Anticipatory Governance to navigate Metaruptions and secure strategic advantage in a fracturing world.

“We have moved beyond simple volatility into a state of liminality and multipolarity. In this hybrid world, state and non-state actors compete for dominance, driven by irreconcilable worldviews and rules that are increasingly ignored. This diffusion of power fuels radical unpredictability; as incompatible visions of global order collide, the ability to find consensus erodes.” - Roger Spitz, Chair, Disruptive Futures Institute

THE ERA OF MULTIPOLARITY & METARUPTIONS

We have entered the era of the Metaruption - a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions where the interaction of forces amplifies unpredictability. These are complex, self-reinforcing shifts that transcend mere trends, rewriting the rules of industries, governance, and society. Metaruptions generate widespread effects that extend beyond the initial shock; as changes ripple through systems, they ultimately disrupt the nature of disruption itself.

Crucially, Spitz identifies a specific Metaruption that has become as urgent as physical defense: “Info-Ruption.”

“We define disruption’s effects on information as ‘Info-Ruption’ - a pervasive and radical change in worldwide data with cascading effects on how information is interpreted, used, and misused,” Spitz explains. “Through Info-Ruption, anything can change in an instant. An undeclared and invisible battle is now fought entirely through algorithms, narratives, and manipulated media.”

Spitz emphasizes that in this environment, preserving Human Agency - the ability to discern truth and make autonomous choices - is a matter of national and organizational security and resilience.

“The importance of epistemic security and cybersecurity is now comparable to that of national security.” - Roger Spitz



BRIDGING INVESTMENT BANKING, GRAND STRATEGY & THE THREE Gs

This new offering is backed by Spitz’s unique convergence of high-level investment banking experience and specialized focus in the metaruptive effects of the “Three Gs”: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

Building on his tenure as Global Head of Technology, Aerospace & Defense M&A at BNP Paribas - where he advised on over 50 transactions valued at $25 billion - Spitz has fortified his practice with a suite of Professional Certificates from King’s College London in Grand Strategy, Artificial Intelligence in National Security, Strategic Communications, and Wargaming.

This blend of financial pragmatism and geopolitical studies positions the Disruptive Futures Institute to advise on Grand Strategy and resilience in the context of hybrid threats and global disorder. In an era of accelerating metaruptions, leaders can no longer rely on linear forecasts. Roger Spitz unpacks the futures of geopolitics and global order, exploring how power shifts, systemic fragmentation, and emerging technologies like AI are redefining governance, security, and strategy worldwide.

The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy focus areas include key strategic foresight themes, offerings, and keynote talks:

• Systemic Risk & Global Disorder: Navigating the erosion of consensus.

• The “Three Gs”: The collision of Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

• Grand Strategy: Applying non-linear, asymetric strategies in an unpredictable world.

• Epistemic Security: Protecting truth and decision-making integrity.

These keynotes equip decision-makers to anticipate disruption, navigate uncertainty, and shape resilient strategies in a world where old rules no longer apply.

For inquiries regarding the Grand Strategy Practice or Keynote Booking:

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: STRATEGIC FORESIGHT, GEOPOLITICS & GRAND STRATEGY

Roger Spitz represents a rare hybrid profile: a veteran investment banker in the Defense, Security, & Technology sectors turned world-leading futurist and geoeconomic strategist.

1. INVESTMENT BANKING & DEFENSE SECTOR LEADERSHIP

Roger Spitz brings two decades of experience leading high-stakes dealmaking in critical sectors:

• Former Global Head of Technology, Aerospace & Defense M&A at BNP Paribas: Led the bank’s institutional investment banking advisory practice across London, Paris, and San Francisco.

• Deal Experience: Advised on 50+ transactions valued at $25 billion, including cross-border M&A and strategic advisory in Defense, Space, Cyber, Security & Technology.

• Global Platforms: Launched the bank’s U.S. M&A investment banking practice in San Francisco and established its European Technology & Digital Corporate Finance platform.

2. PROFESSIONAL CREDENTIALS: GRAND STRATEGY & GEOPOLITICS

Spitz combines professional strategic foresight with formal academic credentials in geopolitics. He holds a suite of Professional Certificates from King’s College London (King’s Institute for Applied Security Studies), including:

• Grand Strategy: Mastering the art of strategic thinking, balance of power, and long-term objectives in a complex multipolar world.

• Artificial Intelligence in National Security: Assessing how AI reshapes global security, geotechnology, and defense strategies.

• Strategic Communications: Exploring how narratives influence geopolitics and power dynamics.

• Wargaming and Strategy: Applying simulation to decision-making in uncertain geopolitical landscapes.

• Security Threats & Challenges: Understanding Modern Hybrid Warfare.

3. THOUGHT LEADERSHIP & RANKINGS

Thinkers360 Rankings:

• Top 25: National Security & Leadership

• Top 50: Risk Management

• Top 10: Management & Venture Capital

• Media Authority: Regularly interviewed by leading media (such as CNN) on the rise of Global Disorder and the changing nature of conflict, discussing how hybrid wars are now fought via cyber/AI, geoeconomics, and media manipulation.

• Author: Disrupt With Impact (Bestseller) and The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption.

4. KEY CONCEPTS & FRAMEWORKS

• Info-Ruption: A term coined by Spitz to describe the pervasive, instantaneous change in worldwide data dynamics - an “arms race” of misinformation that challenges truth and stability.

• Epistemic Security: The protection of the integrity of knowledge and information systems, which Spitz argues is now comparable to national security.

• Techistentialism: A concept developed by Spitz to address the philosophical and practical challenges of human agency and relevance in the age of AI.

• Metaruptions: A term coined by Spitz to describe the “meta-layer” of disruption. Unlike isolated events, Metaruptions are multidimensional, self-reinforcing systemic change - where the interaction of forces (e.g. climate, AI, geopolitics) amplifies unpredictability and disrupts the nature of disruption itself.

• The AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s approach, this proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide and subject to a number of case studies. Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging short-term decisions with long-term vision).



ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: SUMMARY BIO

Roger Spitz is Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and a global authority on Anticipatory Governance, systemic disruption, and strategic foresight. A former Global Head of Technology, Aerospace & Defense M&A at BNP Paribas, he advises leaders on navigating disruption across the Three Gs: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology in a multipolar asymmetric world.

Ranked a Top 25 Global Thought Leader in National Security by Thinkers360, Roger coined the term “Info-Ruption” to describe the weaponization and acceleration of information in the algorithmic age. He is the founder of the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence, advancing research on AI, human agency, and decision-making under uncertainty. He holds Professional Certificates from King’s College London in Grand Strategy and Artificial Intelligence in National Security, and is the bestselling author of Disrupt With Impact.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ KEYNOTES: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Ranked as the #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026 on disruption and strategic foresight, Roger Spitz’s insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust. This top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making; having previously served as the Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank - advising on over $25 billion in transactions - Spitz brings a rare practitioner’s edge to high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

Roger Spitz has reached millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and advisory work. He delivers transformational insights forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and cutting-edge futures research:

• Top Ranked Global Futurist & Technology Celebrity Speaker.

• Hailed on CNN as the world’s leading futurist on disruption.

• Creator of Techistentialism, the pioneering philosophy for leading in the AI era.

• Developer of globally adopted AAA Framework, featured by MIT Technology Review, World Economic Forum & Global Peter Drucker Forum.

• Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries

• Author of 5 bestselling books, including multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• Trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, investors, and the World Economic Forum.

• Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

• Built and led Global Technology M&A practices (San Francisco • London • Paris) - advising on $25B+ in transactions.

• Top Voice Award Recipient & ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

