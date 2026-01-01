Roger Spitz Kicks Off 2026 Global Tour with 'Special Edition' Keynote Series on Uncertainty: The End of Predictability

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington D.C. Roger Spitz Special Edition Keynote Series: “The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance" The Visionary Trilogy Keynote Series by R Spitz Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Headline Keynote @ Risk Live Europe (London) - Roger Spitz

Building on a Blockbuster Speaking & Media Tour, World Leading Futurist Operationalizes the “Future of Uncertainty” for Asset Managers, Boards & Policymakers

As we enter 2026, closing the first quarter of the 21st century, the verdict is in: ‘rare’ has become routine, and the ‘unprecedented’ is now our normal.” — Roger Spitz, Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global markets grapple with the collapse of historical patterns, the Disruptive Futures Institute announces the launch of Roger Spitz’s 2026 global keynote tour, anchored by his high-demand Strategic Imperative Series: “The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance.”

Kicking off the year with a slate of engagements in the world’s financial capitals, Spitz brings a critical message to the boardrooms of sovereign wealth funds, family offices, insurers, and investment banks: In an era where risk has mutated into radical uncertainty, the traditional “Predict and Act” models have stopped working.

This “Uncertainty” Special Edition series addresses the defining challenge of the decade. Financial models thrive on data to price risk and calculate returns, yet the world is throwing curveballs - climate shifts, geoeconomic fragmentation, and AI-driven systemic disruptions - that defy historical precedence and predictability. Put simply, there is no data on the future.

“Have our traditional risk models, built on mountains of data, become liabilities?” asks Spitz, a former Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas. “Risk is something you can model and measure. But we have entered the domain of Deep Uncertainty - where shocks accelerate through feedback loops and cascade systemically. You cannot model the unquantifiable; you must build the antifragility to weather it.”

2026 GLOBAL TOUR: THE FINANCIAL CAPITALS

The 2026 tour builds on the momentum of Spitz’s recent landmark Americas Media & Speaking Legs, where he headlined flagship innovation forums including MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, Amcham Talks, Future Hacker, and dozens of events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Driven by surging demand for his “Uncertainty” frameworks, Roger Spitz will now headline major financial summits and executive briefings across Frankfurt, Geneva, Zurich, New York, London, Paris, Milan, Toronto, Montreal, Munich, Stockholm, Dubai, and Singapore.

Q1 2026 kicks off with high-profile keynote engagements solidifying his status as a strategic advisor for regions navigating economic reshuffling:

• London, New York & Zurich: Leading executive briefings and keynotes on systemic paradigm shifts and the future of finance and investment.

• Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Dubai, and São Paulo.

• Trinidad & Tobago: Headlining the Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference (hosted by the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business) on the theme of “IntelliLEAD.”



VALIDATED IN THE BOARDROOM: ASSET MANAGEMENT & INSURANCE BRIEFINGS

The curriculum for the 2026 tour has been stress-tested in exclusive, private board briefings for some of the world’s leading financial institutions. During his recent Americas leg, Spitz delivered closed-door strategy sessions on “Risk & Returns in the Era of Systemic Disruption” for top-tier investment banks, asset managers, family offices, and insurance companies, including headlining major keynotes for AXA, Porto Seguro, and Risk Live Europe on “The Future of Risk & Unpredictability.”

Designed specifically for the insurance, banking, and investment sectors, this “Uncertainty” Special Edition series decodes the “Unpredictable” and “Uninsurable” through new keynotes:

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the “Uninsurable” when climate and cyber risks correlate.

• The Future of Risk Management: Moving beyond compliance to build resilience for AI & Turbulence.

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts in Capital Allocation.

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World.

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty.

“Roger Spitz gave a compelling closing keynote. He challenged us to think differently about disruption… He asked bold, timely questions… A thought-provoking, high-impact way to close the event.” - Emma Pearce, Head of Events Risk.Net, Infopro Digital & Markets (Risk Live Europe)



THE POSSIBILITY OF AN “UNINSURABLE” WORLD? NEW RESEARCH & INDUSTRY IMPACT

The 2026 tour is underpinned by groundbreaking new practitioner research. Roger Spitz’s co-authored paper with Olivier Desbiey (Head of Foresight at AXA), “The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence,” published in Risk.Net’s Journal of Operational Risk, has become a foundational text for the future of the finance industry.

The paper argues for a shift from “Predict and Act” to “Anticipate and Prevent,” a theme Spitz has presented at major industry forums including Risk.Net’s Risk Live Europe (London), The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA, London), World Economic Forum (New York & Geneva), and CERAVISION (CERA Global Risk Management Association, London).

Spitz’s keynote perspectives on the future of finance is further strengthened by his direct leadership in climate risk and sustainable finance. As a board member of Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS), he advises on the evolution of voluntary carbon markets and ecosystem-based decarbonization - areas increasingly critical to financial resilience and sustainable value creation. Grounded in real-world case studies, Roger Spitz’s talks and work bridge academic insight, industry practice, and strategic foresight.

Together, this research and global engagement frame a pressing question for leaders across finance, insurance, and policy: How do institutions remain insurable - and relevant - in an era defined by systemic disruption, accelerating climate risk, and artificial intelligence?

Be part of the conversation on the future of predictability, risk, finance, and investments.

To discuss booking a keynote for your team or clients:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

###



NOTES TO EDITORS: 2026 SPITZ SPEAKING PLATFORM & CREDENTIALS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ’S 2026 GLOBAL KEYNOTE PORTFOLIO

Alongside his flagship Visionary Trilogy keynotes, Roger Spitz’s 2026 speaking portfolio is anchored by two “Strategic Imperative” deep dives that address the defining challenges - and opportunities - of the coming decade: Uncertainty and Instability.

I. THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes)

Roger Spitz’s core collection of three acclaimed standalone keynotes - The Mindset Shift, The Intelligence Shift, and The Leadership Shift - designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy signature flagship keynotes are ideally suited for Global Conferences & Grand Stages.

II. THE STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES (Deep Dive Keynotes)

Spitz’s specialized, high-impact thematic “special edition” keynote series on uncertainty and instability for CEOs, industry leaders, boards, and investors. The deep dive special editions keynotes on Uncertainty & Instability are well suited to executive retreats, industry conferences, and elite global stages.

• (i) The “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance

Decoding the collapse of historical data for global financial stages, asset managers, and boards. In an era where “risk” has mutated into radical uncertainty, traditional modeling fails. This deep-dive talk series provides the frameworks to move beyond prediction:

- The End of Predictability: Why relying on historical data is a liability in a nonlinear world.

- The Future of Risk Management: The AAA Framework - Building anticipatory, antifragile, and agile strategies for “unknown unknowns.”

- Investability & Insurability: Navigating capital allocation when the rules of ROI collapse.

• (ii) The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy

Anticipating power shifts, systemic fragmentation, and the erosion of global order. Designed for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers, this new talk series operationalizes Anticipatory Governance to navigate a fracturing world:

- Metaruptions & Multipolarity: Navigating deep uncertainty at the volatile convergence of the Three Gs: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

- Grand Strategy for a Decoupled World: Applying Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agile) to the futures of Geopolitics & Global Order - redefining governance dynamics for an era of systemic fragmentation.

- Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: Protecting Human Agency, truth, and cyber resilience in an age of algorithmic warfare and hybrid conflicts.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s Strategic Imperatives deep dive “special edition” keynotes are ideally suited for Executive Retreats, Industry Conferences, and Elite Global Stages.

III. THE “FUTURES OF…” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes)

From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz’s keynotes explore the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity. Well suited to global conferences, grand stages, and industry conferences.

• Best Suited For: Spitz’s “The Futures of…” Frontier Series are ideally suited for Global Conferences, Grand Stages, and Industry-Specific & Innovation Summits.

IV. “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL TOUR (Spitz’s Award-Wining Book Talks)

Based on Roger Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.



____

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FUTURES OF FINANCE & RISK SPEAKING SERIES

Spitz’s extensive speaking portfolio underscores his influence across global sectors. A sought-after voice on global finance, enterprise risk, financial technology, investments, and geopolitics, he has spoken at leading organizations and events, including:

• Financial Institutions & Verticals: AXA, BMO, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, CERA, Euronext, Europlace, Global Capital, KPMG, IBM, NASDAQ, Merrill Corp, Porto Seguro, Reuters, Risk Academy, Risk.Net, Silicon Valley Bank, Tech M&A Forum, Temasek, Thomson Corp, TMT Finance.

• Leadership & Policy Forums: World Economic Forum (Geneva & New York), Global Peter Drucker Forum (Austria), Edison Electric Institute EEI (Washington D.C.), Climatebase (San Francisco), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Dubai Capital Club.

• Innovation & Tech Summits: MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, Nasscom (Bangalore), Gartner, DLD Innovation, Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City), Amcham Lab Global Talks (Brazil), Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany), Singularity University (Mountain View), Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona), TechCrunch Disrupt (San Francisco), StartSe Global Conference (São Paulo), Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Trinidad).

• Professional Associations: Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), CERA Global Risk Management Association, Association of Professional Futurists (APF), Institute of Directors (IoD, India), Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Global Electrification Forum, Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance (IBGC).

____

NEW PAPER ON THE FUTURE OF RISK AND INSURABILITY

Paper: “The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence”

Authors: Roger Spitz and Olivier Desbiey (Head of Foresight, AXA)

Publication: Journal of Operational Risk (Risk.Net)

The paper is open access, available for free download on Risk.Net:

► https://www.risk.net/node/7961666

The Future of Risk and Insurability Paper - TL;DR & Synopsis:

• Risk vs. Uncertainty: Risk is measurable; Deep Uncertainty involves unknowable probabilities and indeterminate outcomes.

• Systemic Disruption: The rising frequency of historically rare and high-impact shocks (climate, cyber, geopolitical, technological) exposes the fragility of legacy risk models.

• The Paradigm Shift: Moving from viewing disruption as episodic to understanding it as systemic.

• The Solution: Adaptive anticipatory frameworks are required for systemic disruption and unpredictability. Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). Building organizational “immune systems” to manage outcome amplitude rather than probability.

____

KEY QUOTES FROM ROGER SPITZ ON RISK & PREDICTABILITY

“So, we need new operating systems. Events once considered ‘historic’ or ‘unprecedented’ are occurring with greater frequency across sectors, societies, and systems. By 2025, a quarter into the 21st century, one might ask: has rare become less rare, and unprecedented become the new normal?”

“In the end, the most resilient insurance model isn’t about ‘PREDICT AND ACT.’ It’s about evolving to ‘ANTICIPATE AND PREVENT’ - and ultimately, to ‘IMAGINE AND EMPOWER’ ex-ante insurance models.”

“But remember - AGENCY is like an unexercised option. It has no value unless we act.”

“If you can’t measure risk, should one imagine resiliency-based insurance premiums?”

“The insights derived from data can be invaluable as a feedback loop to decision-making, but should never be confused with a proxy for the future.”

____

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is the top-ranked futurist and keynote speaker on disruption, leadership, and artificial intelligence. He has delivered well over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

Roger Spitz’s influence is grounded in a 20-year career at the sharpest edge of finance and frontier technology. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, he led more than 50 high-profile transactions totaling over $25 billion. He built the bank’s U.S. M&A investment banking platform in San Francisco and launched its European Technology & Digital Corporate Finance practices in London and Paris.

This extensive background in cross-border M&A, private equity, and futures intelligence gives Roger unmatched credibility in high-stakes strategic decision-making environments. Whether guiding asset managers in Wall Street, decoding AI’s evolution in Silicon Valley, or shaping energy policy from Washington D.C. to the Amazon, Spitz’s thought leadership transcends conventional boundaries.

Global Media Authority: Spitz’s recent tours have generated significant media attention, with CNN describing him as “the world's leading futurist on disruption” and Estadão featuring his insights on the existential risks of AI and agency. He is a regular contributor to MIT Technology Review and has been featured in Bloomberg, Fast Company, and the Journal of Futures Studies.

Awards for Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Roger Spitz, Kogan page Publishing)

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place Winner, Business & Enterprise

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business & Management

Selected Media & Interviews on the Future of Risk:

• Risk.Net / Risk Live Europe: “Exclusive Interview with Roger Spitz: What is the Future of Risk?”

• World Economic Forum TV: “The Future of Risk: Industries in Disruption” (with Olivier Desbiey).

• CNN Money: “Entering a Multipolar World.

• IBM Center for the Business of Government: “Leading in a World of Metaruptions.”

• Global Peter Drucker Forum: “Thinking Across Different Time Horizons.”

• Risk Masters Podcast: “Foresight and Risk: Embracing Unpredictability.”

DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE SUBSTACK: METARUPTIONS BRIEFINGS & 2026 WORD OF THE YEAR

New Substack Publication: “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings”

As the global landscape pivots into the decisive second quarter of the 21st century, the Disruptive Futures Institute announces the launch of its dedicated Substack intelligence platform, “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings.”

Spearheaded by Roger Spitz, this publication serves as a central node for the Disruptive Futures Institute’s latest research, educational toolkits, and practitioner insights. It is designed to equip leaders, organizations, and individuals with the strategic foresight and futures frameworks necessary to decode systemic disruptions and exercise agency in an unpredictable world.

“Metaruptions” Named 2026 Word of the Year:

The launch coincides with the designation of “Metaruptions” as the 2026 Word of the Year by both the Disruptive Futures Institute and the Reinvention Academy.

This dual recognition signals a critical shift in how the foresight community qualifies the complex, self-reinforcing forces redefining fields, societies, and humanity itself. It validates the central thesis of Roger Spitz’s 2026 keynote series: that we have moved beyond simple “disruption” into a meta-layer of systemic change that requires a fundamentally new operating system.

► The Disruptive Futures Institute’s Substack platform is live now at: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Abridged 2 mins)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.