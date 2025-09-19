Hoverpen Interstellar by Novium Wins Platinum in A' Art Supply Awards

Hoverpen Interstellar

Innovative Levitating Pen Design Recognized for Excellence in Art and Stationery Supplies Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of art supplies design, has announced Hoverpen Interstellar by Novium as the winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. This distinguished recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Hoverpen Interstellar, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking product in the art supplies industry.The Hoverpen Interstellar's unique design, which incorporates levitation technology and a striking 23.5-degree angle, aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and trends within the art supplies sector. By offering a functional and aesthetically pleasing writing tool that doubles as an installation art piece, the Hoverpen Interstellar provides tangible benefits to users, industry professionals, and art enthusiasts alike, showcasing the potential for innovation and creativity in everyday objects.Crafted from premium materials such as aircraft-grade aluminum and a proprietary neodymium magnet system, the Hoverpen Interstellar boasts an impressive array of features that set it apart from traditional writing instruments. The pen's ability to balance itself without electricity, coupled with its mesmerizing spinning motion, creates a captivating and interactive user experience. The thoughtful design elements, including the ridged surface for enhanced grip and the twist mechanism for extended spin times, demonstrate a meticulous attention to detail and functionality.The Platinum A' Design Award recognition for the Hoverpen Interstellar serves as a testament to Novium's commitment to pushing the boundaries of art supplies design. This prestigious accolade is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. As Novium continues to explore new possibilities in the realm of art and stationery supplies, the Hoverpen Interstellar stands as a shining example of their dedication to creating products that merge functionality, aesthetics, and creativity.Hoverpen Interstellar was designed by Kuo-Hung Liang and Ming-Wei Kuo, with Novium leading the product development and manufacturing process.Interested parties may learn more at:About NoviumAt Novium, even the name tells a story. "Nov" captures the spirit of innovation and forward thinking, while "ium", like in Titanium, evokes the strength and rarity of extraordinary elements rarely found in everyday life. This Taiwan-based design brand is committed to creating objects the world has never seen before; bold, original pieces defined by a sleek, modern metallic aesthetic. Each product is more than a tool; it's a companion for those who embrace challenges and carve out a path that's uniquely their own. With Novium, design becomes a way of life.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a distinguished recognition that celebrates designs at the vanguard of innovation and creativity in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their dedication to advancing the boundaries of design within their field. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most remarkable and impactful designs are honored with this prestigious title. The Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that not only showcase excellence but also contribute to the betterment of society through their innovative features and sustainable qualities.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creative prowess, receive global exposure, and be celebrated for their outstanding design achievements. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designcompetitionorganizer.com

