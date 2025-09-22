Smart Highway Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Smart Highway Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Smart Highway Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Smart Highway Market?

In the last few years, the smart highway market has demonstrated swift expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $42.91 billion in 2024 to $49.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Factors contributing to the market growth in the historical period include booming urban populace, escalating traffic jams, rising environmental apprehensions, enhancements in safety, and the government's investments and plans for infrastructure progression.

In the forthcoming years, the smart highway market is anticipated to undergo swift expansion. The market size is predicted to surge to $86.44 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This growth during the forecasted period is likely due to the integration of connected and autonomous vehicles (cavs), adoption of renewable energy, sustainability, emergency response synchronisation, and technological advancements. The forecast period will mainly be characterized by trends like connected vehicle technology, solar roadways, dynamic road markings, eco-friendly materials, and roadway electrification.

Download a free sample of the smart highway market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7050&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Smart Highway Market?

The rise of smart cities is propelling growth in the smart highway market. Defined by its advanced urban settings that excel in key areas such as the economy, mobility, environment, people, lifestyle, and governance, a smart city contributes to sustainable economic growth and superior quality of life. Global governments, in response to escalating urbanization and population growth, are promoting the development of smart cities to catalyze economic advancement and enhance living standards. To illustrate, there are comprehensive efforts to establish smart urban roads, enhance water distribution, and improve waste disposal facilities, amongst others. In a notable move, the U.S. federal government, in April 2022, introduced the strengthening mobility and revolutionizing transportation (SMART) grant program which earmarked $500 million for smart city projects. This significant initiative bolsters the creation of sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions within these urban centers. Therefore, the escalating progression of smart cities is predicted to fuel demand for smart highways throughout the forecasted timeline.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Smart Highway Market?

Major players in the Smart Highway include:

• Cisco System Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Infineon Technologies AG

• HAAS Alert

• Miovision.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Highway Industry?

Leading firms in the smart highway market are prioritizing cloud-based solutions to boost their market revenues. These are technological systems supported by cloud computing, used to supervise and fine-tune traffic, infrastructure, and services on highways, thereby augmenting safety, efficiency, and sustainability. To illustrate, in February 2024, Huawei, a technological giant from China initiated Intelligent Transportation System 2.0 (ITS 2.0). This solution employs software-defined cameras, radar-integrated cameras, edge computing, and big data to smartly identify traffic mishaps, perfect signal regulations, and scrutinize traffic scenarios, leading to a rise of 15% in total traffic efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Highway Market Report?

The smart highway market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System, Other Technologies

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

Subsegments:

1) By Intelligent Transportation Management System: Traffic Signal Control Systems, Traffic Flow Optimization Systems, Incident Detection and Response Systems

2) By Intelligent Management System: Smart Parking Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Roadway Asset Management Systems

3) By Communication System: Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication, Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), 5G Communication Systems

4) By Monitoring System: Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Systems, Environmental Monitoring Systems, Road Condition Monitoring Systems

5) By Other Technologies: Automated Toll Collection Systems, Smart Lighting Systems, Integrated Transportation Solutions

View the full smart highway market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-highway-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Smart Highway Market?

In 2024, North America led the smart highway market and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on the smart highway market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Highway Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Headphones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-headphones-global-market-report

Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-healthcare-products-global-market-report

Smart Highway Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-highway-construction-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.