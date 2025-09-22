Aircraft Leasing Market Size Worth $292.06 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aircraft Leasing Market?

A significant expansion has been observed in the aircraft leasing market size in the past years. It's projected to escalate from 2024's $193.33 billion to approximately $209.05 billion in 2025, seeing an 8.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This escalation historically is tied to several factors such as aviation globalization, cost-effective and adaptable practices, market deregulation, financial advantages enjoyed by airlines, and the rise of budget-friendly airlines.

In the coming years, the aircraft leasing market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of $292.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this increase in the forecasted period include the emergence of new markets, airline cost control, economic growth and recovery, development of sustainable aviation measures, and a trend towards shorter lease durations. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass fleet modernization, the growth of budget-friendly airlines, innovation in platforms, and a transition towards operational leases.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aircraft Leasing Market?

The rising need for air transportation is predicted to drive the expansion of the aircraft leasing market. Air transportation, which entails moving from one place to another via an airplane or helicopter, is referred to as air travel. In the air travel sector, aircraft leasing is a strategy that involves airlines leasing aircraft from leasing firms instead of buying them directly. This allows airlines to adapt to fluctuating demand, expand or shrink their fleet, and bypass the significant initial investment required for acquiring aircraft. For example, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association representing over 290 airlines globally, indicates that overall worldwide air traffic had grown by 39.7% in December 2022 compared to the same month in 2021. Additionally, during the same timeframe, demand among European carriers soared by 46.5%. Therefore, the heightened need for air travel is fueling the aircraft leasing market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Leasing Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Leasing include:

• AerCap Holdings N.V.

• Air Lease Corporation

• BOC Aviation Limited

• Aviation Capital Group LLC

• BBAM LLC

• GE Capital Aviation Services LLC

• CIT Group

• International Lease Finance Corporation

• Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd.

• Nordic Aviation Capital A/S

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Leasing Industry?

Technological advancements are becoming a leading trend in the aircraft leasing market. To maintain their market standing, major companies in this industry are creating sophisticated analytics platforms. For instance, LEASEWORKS, a US-based company offering cloud-software solutions for aircraft leasing and asset management, released the LeaseWorks Utilization Tracker, a software for utilization records for lessors, in April 2023. Within the Aeris MATCH software ecosystem, this tracker simplifies the gathering of usage records from airlines operational in numerous regions and asset groups. By examining and auditing airline utilization data, comparing aircraft use trends to fleet and regional trends, and monitoring aircraft movements in various countries or cities, lessors can ensure compliance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Leasing Market Report?

The aircraft leasingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Leasing Type: Wet Leasing, Dry Leasing

2) By Security Type: Asset-Backed Security (ABS), Non-ABS

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-body, Wide-body, Other Aircraft Types

Subsegments:

1) By Wet Leasing: ACMI Wet Leasing (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance), Seasonal Wet Leasing

2) By Dry Leasing: Operating Dry Leasing, Finance Dry Leasing

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aircraft Leasing Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the aircraft leasing market. It's anticipated that North America will witness the most rapid growth in this sector during the projected period. The report includes an analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

