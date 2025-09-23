Hyatt Regency Belgrade: First Hotel in Serbia to be Green Globe Certified

Hyatt Regency Belgrade Zafiris Lampadaridis, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Belgrade Rooftop beehives

With a focus on reducing its environmental impact, the hotel remains committed to delivering a high quality guest experience rooted in sustainability.

We are very proud to be the first hotel in Serbia to receive Green Globe certification.” — Zafiris Lampadaridis, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Belgrade

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Belgrade is the first hotel in Serbia to be awarded Green Globe certification. Conveniently located in the heart of New Belgrade, the lively center of the capital's business and entertainment districts, Hyatt Regency Belgrade offers unparalleled convenience and upscale accommodation for both business and discerning travelers. The prestigious Green Globe certification is an internationally accepted standard that acknowledges excellence in sustainable and environmentally responsible hospitality. This recognition highlights Hyatt Regency Belgrade’s implementation of best practices across all operational areas including energy efficiency, waste reduction and local sourcing. With a focus on reducing its environmental impact, the hotel remains committed to delivering a high quality guest experience rooted in sustainability.Zafiris Lampadaridis, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Belgrade said, “We are very proud to be the first hotel in Serbia to receive Green Globe certification. Hyatt Regency Belgrade is dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives, ensuring the vitality and resilience of our destination and communities. The hotel’s commitment extends to a strict compliance with relevant regulations and permits, as well as a continuous focus on improving its environmental performance.”A significant milestone in Hyatt Regency Belgrade’s sustainability journey was hosting its first low-carbon event in partnership with the German Chamber of Commerce in 2024. Designed with sustainability at its core, the event prioritized resource-efficient planning, from reducing energy usage to eliminating unnecessary waste. Local vendors were engaged to minimize transport related carbon emissions while sustainable catering and digital only communication helped lower the overall environmental impact. The event also served as a platform for exchanging and sharing knowledge, bringing together stakeholders to explore climate-resilient business models. The hotel reinforced its leadership role in environmentally responsible hospitality by successfully demonstrating that large scale events can be both impactful and at the same time low emission.The hotel embeds sustainability into all aspects of its operations, guided by a strategic focus on energy and water efficiency and waste reduction. Through a revised contract with EPS, the national electricity provider, the hotel now operates entirely on certified 100% renewable electricity. Supporting this transition, more than 90% of the property’s lighting has been upgraded to LED technology. Heating, cooling, and plumbing systems also undergo regular inspections to ensure optimal performance and avoid unnecessary resource consumption. These coordinated efforts reflect a proactive approach to lowering the property’s environmental footprint while maintaining high service standards.As part of its broader sustainability strategy, the hotel also supports urban biodiversity. Almost three years ago in partnership with the Belgrade Beekeepers Association, Hyatt Regency Belgrade installed five beehives on its rooftop. The hives provide bees with a stable habitat in an urban environment, boost declining bee populations and contribute to local pollination. The delicious honey produced is served in the hotel’s restaurants, offering guests a direct connection to local nature and raising awareness about ecological stewardship in urban settings.Although challenges have been met along the way such as initial investment and ongoing stakeholder engagement, Hyatt Regency Belgrade continues to advance measurable sustainability practices and remains committed to setting a high standard for sustainable hospitality in Serbia and the region.Contact:Milijana JovanovićExecutive Assistant Manager-Rooms DirectorHyatt Regency BelgradeMilentija Popovica 511070 Belgrade, Serbia.T +381 11 301 1240E milijana.jovanovic@hyatt.comhyattregencybelgrade.com

