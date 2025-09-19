XMPro Named a Tech Innovator in Gartner® Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Agentic AI

Composite AI Architecture Enables Fully Autonomous Industrial Agents for Physical Infrastructure

Many agentic AI vendors rely only on LLm's... XMPro combines digital twins, causal AI, ML models, and more to create agents that can operate autonomously in mission-critical industrial environments. ” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a provider of industrial AI software, today announced Gartner has reognized it as a Tech Innovator in the "Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Agentic AI " report published September 16, 2025. XMPro was one of five companies recognized in the report.According to Gartner, "through 2027, over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled due to escalating costs, unclear business value or inadequate risk controls."* We believe XMPro's composite AI architecture directly addresses these reliability and performance challenges that cause project failures."We're thrilled to be recognized as a Tech Innovator in Gartner's research on agentic AI," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "While many agentic AI vendors rely primarily on large language models, XMPro combines digital twins, causal AI, machine learning models, vector databases, and knowledge graphs to create agents that can operate autonomously in mission-critical industrial environments. This architecture enables allows our agents to make real-world decisions that affect physical infrastructure operations."XMPro's APEX platform and composite AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement autonomous AI agents capable of managing complex industrial operations and physical infrastructure.(1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Agentic AI, Danielle Casey, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Anushree Verma, Aakanksha Bansal, Akhil Singh, 16 September 2025.*Gartner, Emerging Tech: Provider Strategy Trends for Winning With Agentic AI, September 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

