Raffles Seychelles Receives Green Globe Certification for Sustainability Excellence

Raffles Seychelles is proud to announce that it has been awarded its first Green Globe certification.

This certification is more than a benchmark. It represents our commitment to creating a legacy of care.” — General Manager, Steven Stefaniuk

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raffles Seychelles is proud to announce that it has been awarded its first Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey towards responsible luxury, environmental stewardship and community engagement.Situated on the pristine island of Praslin, surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and the lush greenery of the Seychelles archipelago, Raffles Seychelles is more than just a tropical sanctuary. It is a resort with purpose, where sustainability shapes every aspect of the guest journey and operational philosophy. Green Globe certification reflects years of dedication and a firm belief that true luxury should protect and preserve the beauty that inspires it.“This certification is more than a benchmark. It represents our commitment to creating a legacy of care,” said General Manager Steven Stefaniuk. “It reflects the integrity behind our decisions, our efforts to innovate thoughtfully, and our responsibility to the environment and our community.”The resort’s sustainable initiatives begin with its core operations. An on-site water bottling plant has helped eliminate single-use plastic bottles, saving more than 480,000 bottles and over 19 tonnes of plastic waste from landfill. Local sourcing is a priority, with more than 98 percent of seafood and half of all produce coming from small-scale Seychellois suppliers. Menus across the resort are curated to reflect the seasons and support a low-waste dining experience. Every villa is fitted with solar water heaters and further upgrades in the future include energy-efficient appliances and low-flow water fixtures.Surrounded by some of the world’s most precious ecosystems including the Vallée de Mai and Curieuse Marine Park, the resort embraces its role as a guardian of biodiversity. Guests are invited to explore this natural heritage through reef-safe amenities, guided snorkeling tours and botanical walks designed to deepen appreciation for the island’s flora and fauna. In partnership with Nature Seychelles, the resort has committed to coral reef restoration through hands-on guest activities such as coral transplanting and reef monitoring. Later this year, guests will also be able to visit Nature Seychelles's ARC Facility in Grand Anse, Africa’s first land-based coral nursery using cutting-edge micro-fragmentation techniques to regenerate coral reefs impacted by climate change.On land the establishment of an apiary will support local pollination and supply honey for the resort’s kitchens. Endemic and indigenous species such as the Coco de Mer and Bwa Ponm have been reintroduced to help sustain local wildlife. This includes rare birds like the Seychelles Blue Pigeon and the iconic Black Parrot. In 2022, the resort also joined the Aldabra Clean-Up Project led by the Seychelles Islands Foundation, contributing to the removal of more than 25 tonnes of marine debris from one of the planet’s most vital atolls.“Sustainability is not a trend. It is a duty,” said Sustainability Manager, Francesca Adrienne. “Our Green Globe certification reinforces our vision and inspires us to continue developing projects that are both impactful and inclusive.”Supporting the local economy remains central to the resort’s values. From celebrating Creole cuisine through weekly culinary nights to sourcing furniture, signage and decorative elements from local artisans, Raffles Seychelles continues to highlight Seychellois creativity at every opportunity. The resort also proudly supports the Little Explorer Program from Gaea Seychelles, which introduces children to the importance of environmental conservation through engaging, hands-on learning.Community engagement is equally important. Regular beach clean-ups, donations and the hosting of local events reflect the resort’s active role as a partner to the Baie Ste Anne district. More than half of the resort’s team members are from the local community, many of whom benefit from structured career development plans designed to foster long-term leadership and growth.Each guest journey is shaped by a sense of purpose. Whether participating in coral planting alongside marine biologists, learning about medicinal plants during a guided walk, or planting a tree to mark a special memory, visitors are encouraged to connect meaningfully with the destination. Curated by dedicated butlers and concierge hosts, these experiences offer a deeper understanding of the island’s rhythm and heritage.Green Globe certification is not viewed as an endpoint but as the beginning of an even more ambitious chapter. The resort plans to expand its coral reef program, explore renewable energy solutions, and deepen collaboration with local partners to support cultural preservation and climate resilience. From thoughtful sourcing to regenerative tourism, Raffles Seychelles continues to reimagine what sustainable hospitality can look like in today’s world.“This achievement is not a finish line. It is a meaningful reminder that true luxury must be thoughtful and enduring,” said General Manager Steven Stefaniuk. “We are honoured to stand as a beacon for responsible travel in Seychelles and beyond.”ABOUT RAFFLESFounded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of timeless elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles’ renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali; with flagship openings upcoming in Singapore and India. Media contact:Stefan LewisAssistant Director of MarketingEmail: Stefan.lewis@raffles.comTelephone: +248 429 6000Sustainability contact:Francesca AdrienneSustainability ManagerEmail: francesca.adrienne@raffles.comTelephone: +248 429 6000

