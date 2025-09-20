TECHOM Systems Launches E-Commerce Shop: A Smarter Way for Australian Businesses To Order Office Electronics Essentials

TECHOM Systems launches its E-Commerce Shop, giving Australian businesses a smarter way to buy affordable office electronics with bulk orders and quotes.

MELBOURNE, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, a trusted provider of IT solutions and enterprise technology, proudly announces the launch of its dedicated e-commerce platform – TECHOM Systems Shop. The new platform is designed for B2B customers who need reliable and affordable technology to modernise workplaces, streamline procurement and strengthen collaboration.

Featuring global technology leaders such as 𝗟𝗚, 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵, 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝘂𝗻𝗴, 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸, 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗰𝗼𝗺, 𝗔𝗰𝗲𝗿, 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂, 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗹, 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗼 and 𝗝𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗮, the shop allows businesses to order essential office electronics today and build long-term, scalable IT ecosystems backed by 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 expertise.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗡𝗼𝘄

The launch of 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 comes at a time when Australian businesses are navigating hybrid work, rising competition and a need for cost efficient solutions. With organisations increasingly dependent on technology for communication and productivity, the demand for a one stop destination for reliable, affordable office equipment has never been greater.

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

• Convenience – An easy to navigate online platform to source business technology.

• Affordability – Competitive pricing for SMEs and enterprises.

• Choice – Products from globally trusted brands.

• Support – Backed by TECHOM’s technical expertise and after sales service.

"Our vision is simple – to give every Australian business the tools they need to succeed, without complexity," said CEO of TECHOM Systems. "With the launch of TECHOM Systems Shop, customers can now shop smarter, order faster and access the same technology trusted by enterprises worldwide."

𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 – 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀

Unlike generic marketplaces, TECHOM Systems Shop focuses only on enterprise ready, business grade solutions. Some of the popular brands available include:

• 𝗟𝗚 – Industry-leading monitors, digital signage and projectors designed for offices, classrooms and retail environments.

• 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 – World renowned for video conferencing, webcams, collaboration devices and ergonomic keyboards/mice.

• 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝘂𝗻𝗴 – Premium business displays and monitors optimised for multitasking and creative work.

• 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 – Professional video conferencing and unified communications systems trusted by global enterprises.

• 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗰𝗼𝗺 (𝗣𝗼𝗹𝘆) – Enterprise conferencing phones and collaboration hardware for secure communication.

• 𝗔𝗰𝗲𝗿 – Affordable and scalable laptops, desktops and monitors built for office productivity.

• 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂 – Reliable computing systems and scanners supporting critical business operations.

• 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝗼𝗻 – Innovative printers, scanners and projection solutions.

• 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗹 – Business class laptops, desktops and servers engineered for enterprise reliability.

• 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗼 – Trusted for ThinkPad laptops, workstations and accessories built for professionals.

• 𝗝𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗮 – State of the art headsets and speakerphones designed for crystal clear communication.

Every category has been carefully selected to ensure that when customers shop from TECHOM Systems, they are choosing proven, durable and affordable products. We don’t have just these brands, apart from these, we have some more brands available.

𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗘𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 – 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

Whether it is a startup in Melbourne setting up their first office, a hospital in Sydney deploying collaboration systems, or a government department in Canberra upgrading IT infrastructure, TECHOM Systems Shop offers scalable solutions for diverse industries.

The platform features:

• 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗟𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗽𝘀 – Acer, Dell and Lenovo devices optimised for hybrid work.

• 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝘀 – LG and Samsung monitors delivering clarity and reliability.

• 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Logitech, Yealink, Polycom and Jabra solutions for remote and hybrid teams.

• 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Epson and HP devices for reliable, cost efficient printing.

• 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 & 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘀 – Docking stations, webcams, keyboards and headsets.

The shop ensures that organisations can buy office electronics essentials today, eliminating delays and enabling immediate productivity.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀' 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲

What sets 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 apart from generic online retailers is its direct connection to TECHOM Systems professional IT services. Businesses can not only order office electronics essentials today but also ensure that every device is properly integrated, secured and optimised for long term performance.

• 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 – Comprehensive small business IT support ensures ongoing helpdesk, troubleshooting and proactive monitoring for offices adopting Acer, Dell, Lenovo, or Fujitsu devices.

• 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 – Enables companies purchasing laptops, desktops, or collaboration hardware to move seamlessly into hybrid, cloud enabled workflows.

• 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 – Designed to integrate Logitech, Yealink and Polycom devices with Microsoft Teams and Office 365, delivering smarter hybrid collaboration.

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻s 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 – Unified communications solutions Consolidates multiple communication channels into one platform, ensuring Jabra headsets, Logitech webcams and Yealink conferencing tools work together seamlessly.

• 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 – Ensures every endpoint, from Lenovo laptops to Samsung monitors, is deployed securely with compliance and enterprise-grade governance in mind.

All purchases are supported by local experts available between 7 am and 7 pm, ensuring businesses always have help when it matters most.

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗧 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹

TECHOM Systems Shop is tailored for the B2B end user:

• Bulk ordering options for enterprises.

• Detailed technical specifications for IT decision making.

• Affordable packages for SMEs and corporates.

• Local after sales support with extended warranty handling.

"Our mission has always been to deliver smarter, affordable technology that empowers organisations," said Head of Business Development at TECHOM Systems. "By launching TECHOM Systems Shop, we are not only bringing global brands closer to Australian businesses but also backing them with the local support and expertise that makes the difference."

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽

The launch is just the beginning. TECHOM Systems plans to continually expand the product catalogue, bringing in more enterprise IT solutions, cloud connected devices and sustainability focused technology. The company also aims to introduce subscription based packages and extended service plans for businesses.

"This shop is not just a store it’s the foundation for building smarter workplaces across Australia," added the CEO. "Our next phase will focus on helping businesses future proof their technology investments."

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆

With its official launch, TECHOM Systems Shop invites organisations across Australia to experience the convenience of a dedicated business technology platform.

From laptops and monitors to printers, conferencing systems and accessories, the shop provides everything businesses need to thrive in a hybrid, digital first world.

Visit TECHOM Systems Shop to buy office electronics essentials today and explore the full range of popular brands available.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

TECHOM Systems is an Australian IT solutions and technology services provider, offering businesses smarter ways to deploy, manage and scale their IT infrastructure. With a focus on affordable solutions, enterprise partnerships and expert local support, TECHOM Systems empowers organisations to achieve efficiency and growth through technology.

