TECHOM Systems Launches MSSP Program For Check Point Harmony Endpoint Security To Safeguard Australian Businesses

MELBOURNE, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHOM Systems, a leading Australian IT solutions provider and Check Point partner, has announced the launch of its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program for Check Point Harmony Endpoint Security, delivering advanced, AI-powered endpoint protection to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises across the country.

This new offering is designed to give Australian businesses access to enterprise-grade ransomware, phishing, and zero-day threat prevention without the need for complex in-house security management.

Designed to combat ransomware, phishing and zero-day threats, Harmony Endpoint Security provides complete prevention-focused protection for laptops, desktops and mobile devices which enables businesses to operate securely in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗦𝗣 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺

The TECHOM Systems MSSP Program for Harmony Endpoint Security offers a flexible, subscription-based approach to deploying and managing advanced endpoint protection.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• AI-Powered Threat Prevention – Stops ransomware, phishing, and zero-day attacks before they can cause harm.

• Fully Managed Service – TECHOM’s security operations team handles deployment, updates, and monitoring.

• Flexible Subscription Plans – Options for monthly or annual billing with scalability for SMBs and enterprises.

• Cloud-Based Management – Centralized visibility and control without on-site infrastructure.

• Compliance Support – Aligns with Australian Privacy Principles (APP), Essential Eight, and ISO 27001 standards.

𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

The launch comes at a critical time for Australian organisations. In recent years, cyberattacks targeting endpoints, the devices that employees use to connect to corporate networks have surged dramatically. According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), endpoint-related breaches account for over 70% of data compromises in the region with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) being the most vulnerable.

Common threats include:

• Ransomware attacks that encrypt company files until a ransom is paid.

• Phishing campaigns that trick employees into revealing sensitive information.

• Zero-day vulnerabilities that exploit software flaws before they are patched.

• Unsecured remote work devices connecting to corporate systems without adequate safeguards.

TECHOM Systems’ Harmony Endpoint Security directly addresses these issues by integrating advanced threat prevention technologies with simplified management, making it one of the best ransomware and phishing prevention endpoint software in Australia.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆?

Harmony Endpoint Security is an all-in-one, top-rated endpoint protection platform developed by Check Point Software Technologies and deployed by TECHOM Systems for Australian businesses. It combines real-time threat prevention, forensics and automated remediation which ensures that endpoints remain safe without slowing down productivity.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

1. Anti-Ransomware Technology – Detects and blocks ransomware in real time while restoring encrypted files instantly.

2. Zero-Phishing Protection – Identifies and prevents phishing attacks before users can interact with malicious links.

3. Threat Emulation & Extraction – Stops zero-day attacks by simulating file execution in a secure sandbox and delivering a safe version to the user.

4. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) – Prevents accidental or intentional leaks of sensitive data from endpoints.

5. Encrypted Traffic Inspection – Scans encrypted HTTPS traffic without compromising performance.

6. Full Disk Encryption & Media Encryption – Protects data even if devices are lost or stolen.

7. Flexible deployment endpoint security for cloud – Allows businesses to roll out endpoint protection on physical, virtual or cloud-based environments with ease.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗼 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮?

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and leading IT security service provider, TECHOM Systems recognised as a significant gap in the endpoint protection strategies of many Australian businesses.

“𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘶𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺,” said 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗹𝗮𝗸, 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿. “𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘺 𝘌𝘯𝘥𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯-𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺, 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭-𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮.”

𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀

Harmony Endpoint Security offers three major advantages for organisations:

1. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

Unlike traditional antivirus, Harmony uses AI-driven behavioral analysis and threat emulation to detect and block threats before they cause damage. This means ransomware and phishing attacks are stopped at the point of entry.

𝟮. 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀

By securing endpoints without slowing them down, employees can work remotely or on-site without compromising performance or security.

𝟯. 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 (𝗧𝗖𝗢)

With centralised cloud-based management and automated remediation, IT teams spend less time on troubleshooting and more time on strategic projects.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀’ 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

Harmony Endpoint Security is not a stand-alone offering at TECHOM Systems. It is part of a comprehensive managed IT security framework that includes:

• 24/7 Security Monitoring & Response

• Cloud Infrastructure Protection

• Microsoft 365 Security Hardening

• Email Security & Spam Filtering

• Security Awareness Training

This integrated approach ensures that endpoint protection works hand-in-hand with network security, cloud security and user education.



𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

Industry experts predict that in the next five years:

• Zero-day exploits will increase by 60% requiring advanced sandboxing and behavioral analysis.

• Hybrid work models will demand security that follows the user, not just the network.

• AI-powered threat prevention will become the industry standard.

“Harmony Endpoint Security is already ahead of these trends,” said Hariom Jindal, Head of Security Operations at TECHOM Systems. “It leverages real-time threat intelligence from millions of sensors globally, ensuring that our clients are protected from threats that haven’t even been publicly disclosed yet.”

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗼 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

Businesses interested in implementing Harmony Endpoint Security through TECHOM Systems can follow a simple three-step onboarding process:

1. Security Assessment – A free evaluation of your current endpoint protection.

2. Custom Deployment Plan – Tailored to your business size, devices and industry compliance needs.

3. Ongoing Monitoring & Support – Continuous updates, patching and threat response.

𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗞𝗨𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

As part of its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, TECHOM Systems offers a full range of Security Suite packages for small and medium-sized business (SMB) security gateways. These SKUs provide varying levels of protection and subscription periods to match different business needs.

𝗦𝗞𝗨 𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S1-3Y Security Suite S1 3 Years

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S2-1Y Security Suite S2 1 Year

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S2-3Y Security Suite S2 3 Years

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S3-1Y Security Suite S3 1 Year

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S3-3Y Security Suite S3 3 Years

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S4-1Y Security Suite S4 1 Year

CPAP-SMB-SUITE-S4-3Y Security Suite S4 3 Years



𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

TECHOM Systems is an Australian-owned IT solutions provider specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and Microsoft 365 deployments. With a focus on innovation, reliability and customer success, TECHOM Systems partners with businesses across industries to deliver technology solutions that drive growth and security.

𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 & 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀

• ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certified, signaling a commitment to quality management and information security.

• Partnered with major technology leaders such as Microsoft, Hexnode, Check Point, Ribbon and Bluechip strengthens the expertise across cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and endpoint management

𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 & 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

TECHOM Systems offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored for modern workplaces:

• Managed IT Services: Includes infrastructure management, 24/7 monitoring and proactive support to ensure uptime and optimized performance.

• Microsoft 365 Integration: Full deployment support for Teams, OneDrive, Outlook, SharePoint and related solutions to streamline collaboration.

• Cloud Solutions: Scalable, cost-efficient Microsoft Azure services that enhance resilience and performance.

• Cybersecurity Services: Multi-layered protection including endpoint security with Intune and Defender, Check Point tools and tailor-made strategies to guard against evolving threats.

• Unified Communications: Integrated systems for VoIP, messaging and virtual collaboration suited to hybrid and remote teams.

• IT Strategy & Consulting: Advisory services to align tech investments with business goals, including digital transformation planning and compliance roadmaps.

• IT Audit & Compliance: Specialized audits to pinpoint risks, strengthen security and ensure Microsoft 365 compliance.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲

TECHOM Systems customizes its solutions based on the client’s industry and scale, serving diverse sectors such as:

• Healthcare – EMR integration and compliance-focused security.

• Education – EdTech and secure hybrid learning platforms.

• Government & Public Services – Regulatory-compliant IT modernization.

• Manufacturing – IoT-enabled process optimization and supply chain solutions.

