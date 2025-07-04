TECHOM Systems Launches Advanced Microsoft Intune Deployment Services to Transform Device Security & IT Ops in Melbourne

TECHOM SYSTEMS LOGO Microsoft Intune Deployment Services Melbourne Microsoft Intune Migration Process Secure Modern Workplace with TECHOM Systems Microsoft Intune Deployment Services

TECHOM Systems unveils cutting-edge Microsoft Intune deployment services, enhancing endpoint security and IT operations for Melbourne businesses.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHOM Systems, a premier Managed IT services provider based in Melbourne, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Microsoft Intune deployment services designed to revolutionize endpoint management and enhance cloud-based security solutions across Victoria. This new service offering enables organizations throughout Melbourne and regional Victoria to seamlessly manage and secure their devices while adapting to the evolving demands of modern workplaces.

As businesses in Melbourne and Victoria increasingly embrace hybrid and remote work models, the challenges of managing a vast array of endpoints—ranging from desktops and laptops to smartphones and IoT devices—have become more complex and critical. Legacy endpoint management solutions often struggle to meet these needs, leading to gaps in security, compliance, and operational efficiency. TECHOM Systems addresses this challenge by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud-native endpoint management platform, Microsoft Intune, delivering tailored deployment and migration solutions that empower organizations throughout Melbourne and Victoria to simplify device management, enforce security policies uniformly, and support a productive, secure workforce.

Microsoft Intune deployment is the strategic process of implementing this powerful cloud-based platform within an organization. It enables centralized management of devices and applications across diverse operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux—all from a unified, scalable console. Through Intune, organizations in Melbourne can enforce compliance policies, distribute and manage business-critical applications, perform remote device management, and integrate with Microsoft security solutions such as Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

TECHOM Systems’ expert Microsoft Intune deployment services encompass comprehensive planning, migration from legacy systems such as SCCM, JAMF, or Workspace ONE, policy configuration, device and user onboarding, and ongoing adoption support. By ensuring each deployment is underpinned by robust security and operational best practices, TECHOM Systems helps clients across Melbourne and Victoria reduce risks, lower operational costs, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Central to every successful deployment is TECHOM Systems’ proprietary AI-driven IT Audit Health Check. This advanced tool conducts a deep analysis of existing device health, security posture, policy adherence, and compliance risks using sophisticated machine learning algorithms. The audit identifies vulnerabilities and configuration gaps, allowing TECHOM Systems to tailor each Microsoft Intune deployment to the client’s unique environment, thereby minimizing risks and streamlining implementation.

Leveraging the power of Microsoft’s Windows Autopilot, TECHOM Systems enables zero-touch provisioning, which allows devices to be pre-configured and automatically enrolled into Intune upon first startup. This feature drastically reduces the time and effort required for device setup, eliminates human errors during enrollment, and facilitates large-scale rollouts with minimal IT overhead. The deployment services also cover comprehensive cross-platform device management, giving organizations the ability to govern Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux devices through a single pane of glass.

The security framework implemented by TECHOM Systems is built around granular policy management. This includes the configuration of Conditional Access policies to regulate access based on user context and device health, encryption protocols to protect sensitive data, and compliance policies integrated tightly with Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Such integration provides continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection, ensuring that organizations maintain a robust security posture across all endpoints.

To support operational efficiency and end-user productivity, TECHOM Systems packages and distributes critical business applications through the Intune Company Portal. This secure portal enables users to install approved applications on demand, manage their devices, and access company resources without requiring constant IT intervention. Additionally, TECHOM Systems offers live and virtual training sessions designed to accelerate Microsoft Intune adoption, reduce helpdesk dependencies, and foster user confidence and compliance.

Windows 10 to 11 Migration Services

Recognizing the importance of keeping IT environments up to date, TECHOM Systems also specializes in Windows 10 to 11 migration using Microsoft Intune, helping Melbourne organizations upgrade their desktop infrastructure seamlessly and securely. By leveraging Intune’s device provisioning and policy management capabilities, the migration process minimizes downtime, ensures endpoint compliance, and delivers a smooth user experience. This service is critical for businesses aiming to benefit from Windows 11’s enhanced security features and productivity improvements while maintaining tight control over their IT environments.

Migration to Microsoft Intune from legacy platforms is often fraught with complexity, but TECHOM Systems simplifies this process through a structured and phased Microsoft Intune migration service. The migration journey begins with a thorough discovery and planning phase, wherein TECHOM Systems inventories existing device management solutions such as SCCM, JAMF, or Workspace ONE. Employing a co-management strategy, devices are managed simultaneously by both legacy and Intune platforms during transition to minimize disruption and business impact.

TECHOM Systems meticulously migrates group policies, compliance configurations, applications, and certificates to the Intune environment, ensuring that the new system faithfully replicates or improves upon existing governance. Pilot rollouts are conducted in carefully managed waves, starting with non-critical users, to gather feedback and refine configurations prior to full-scale deployment. Upon successful validation, full cutover is executed with the retirement of legacy systems, thereby reducing operational complexity and costs. Post-migration, TECHOM Systems provides ongoing monitoring and support as part of their Managed IT services, including patch management, troubleshooting, and security incident response.

The Intune Company Portal plays a pivotal role in TECHOM Systems’ deployment strategy, acting as a secure and user-friendly gateway for employees. Through a branded, customizable interface, users throughout Melbourne can access corporate applications and resources, install apps via self-service, monitor device compliance, and authenticate securely using Single Sign-On powered by Azure Active Directory. Features such as remote wipe, lock, or reset of devices enhance security while push notifications keep users informed of compliance status and policy changes. This portal reduces the burden on IT support teams, accelerates onboarding, and improves overall user satisfaction.

Supporting the deployment and migration processes is TECHOM Systems’ comprehensive Managed IT service framework. Clients benefit from continuous endpoint management, including automatic updates, patching, and lifecycle administration. The company’s dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) provides real-time monitoring of anomalous behavior, breach attempts, and malware activity. TECHOM Systems integrates advanced threat intelligence with Microsoft Sentinel and Defender, enabling rapid response to security incidents. The company also facilitates compliance reporting and governance aligned with international standards such as ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA, and offers flexible service-level agreements tailored to the specific regulatory and operational needs of each client.

Early adopters of TECHOM Systems’ Microsoft Intune deployment services have reported compelling business outcomes. Organizations have experienced onboarding times reduced by up to 70%, allowing users to become fully operational within 30 minutes of device delivery thanks to zero-touch provisioning and Company Portal access. Security incidents have dropped by 60%, with consistent policy enforcement and real-time monitoring closing endpoint security gaps. IT operational costs have decreased by 40% due to automation and streamlined management, while user satisfaction has increased as employees enjoy easier access to corporate tools with fewer login issues and reduced reliance on IT support.

TECHOM Systems’ position as a Microsoft-certified partner deeply embedded in Melbourne’s technology landscape gives clients confidence in their expertise and commitment. Their local presence across Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide ensures rapid response times and familiarity with regional regulatory requirements. The company’s AI-powered Health Checks, full integration with the Microsoft 365 stack—including Azure AD, Defender, Teams, and more—and comprehensive training programs set them apart as leaders in the Australian IT services market.

“We believe the key to successful digital transformation is not just in deploying modern technology, but in aligning those tools with the unique realities of each client’s business,” said Managing Director Disha Jindal. “Our approach to Microsoft Intune deployment emphasizes security, user empowerment, and operational excellence, enabling Melbourne businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.”

To help organizations get started, TECHOM Systems is currently offering a free Microsoft Intune Readiness Assessment for eligible Melbourne businesses. This assessment includes a thorough device inventory and compatibility analysis, a detailed threat posture report, policy mapping, migration scope evaluation, and an estimated timeline and cost framework. Interested organizations can schedule their assessment or request the full Intune Migration Guide Melbourne by visiting www.techomsystems.com.au/microsoft-intune or contacting TECHOM Systems directly.

About TECHOM Systems

TECHOM Systems is a Melbourne-based technology leader specializing in cloud migration, Managed IT services, cybersecurity, and Microsoft cloud solutions. Dedicated to modernizing, securing, and scaling IT environments, TECHOM Systems delivers end-to-end digital transformation through expert consultation, managed support, and AI-driven tools.

Notably, TECHOM Systems developed the innovative IT Audit Health Check, an AI-powered solution that proactively scans IT environments for threats, inefficiencies, and compliance risks—helping clients reduce costs and bolster security proactively.

With a highly skilled Australia-based technical team operating across major cities, TECHOM Systems guarantees rapid response and regulatory compliance. Holding ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, the company provides transparent fixed-fee pricing, action-focused reporting with prioritized recommendations, and vendor-neutral advice without hardware sales or commission-driven software pushes.

