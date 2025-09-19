The Hemp Doctor Drops ZOOTED Gummies Packed with THCP & Delta 9

ZOOTED | THCP / Delta 9 Gummies in 5 Flavors

The Hemp Doctor debuts ZOOTED THCP/Delta 9 Gummies, a 2-pack of edibles containing 20mg Delta 9 and 5mg THCP per ring, available in 5 flavors.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor, a leading U.S. provider of hemp-derived products, has rolled out ZOOTED | THCP / Delta 9 Gummies | 50,000mcg, its boldest gummy yet under the ZOOTED line.

Each 10-gram gummy ring combines 20mg of Delta 9 THC and 5mg of THCP, delivering a stronger, longer-lasting experience for consumers seeking beyond traditional gummy potency.

Together, a 2-pack pouch contains 40mg of Delta 9 and 10mg of THCP, stacked in a fun two-ring format for easy dosing and on-the-go convenience. The small pouch slips easily into pockets or purses for discreet portability.

“By pairing high-purity Delta 9 with THCP in a precise, small-batch process, we’re able to deliver a cleaner, more consistent, and longer-lasting experience that sets a new benchmark for edible potency and quality,” said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor.

THCP is a rare cannabinoid believed to bind more strongly to CB1 receptors than Delta 9 THC, potentially making it faster, stronger, and longer-lasting. Combined with Delta 9 THC, the ZOOTED gummies offer a bold, euphoric lift with deep relaxation, designed for consumers who want to take their edible experience to new heights.

Each gummy weighs 10 grams and is carefully formulated to help consumers manage their intake. The creators recommend starting with half a gummy to assess tolerance and effects and not exceeding two gummies in any 24-hour period.

ZOOTED THCP/Delta 9 Gummies come in five mouthwatering flavors—Blue Razz, Peach, Watermelon, Cherry, and Cosmic.

All The Hemp Doctor products are lab-tested for quality and compliance, ensuring customers receive consistent dosing per gummy and a safe product.

ZOOTED THCP / Delta 9 Gummies are available at The Hemp Doctor online store and The Hemp Doctor Wholesale product page. The Hemp Doctor physical locations in Mooresville, Concord, Huntersville, and Salisbury are also stocked with these gummies.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ five-star Yotpo reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

