The Hemp Doctor Expands Zooted Line With 100MG THC Seltzer and 150MG Nerd Ropes

New ZOOTED Products: 100MG THC Seltzer and 150MG Nerd Ropes

People want something that works, something that hits fast, hard, and tastes like the top-shelf stuff. That’s what ZOOTED is.” — Robert Shade, CEO of The Hemp Doctor

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor adds two new powerhouse products to their ZOOTED line: the 100MG Delta 9 THC Seltzer and the 150MG Delta 9 THC Nerd Ropes.

Originally known for bold effects and cult appeal, ZOOTED line of products are better than ever with refined formulations, better absorption, and expanded product variety. With both drinkable and edible formats, the new lineup reflects The Hemp Doctor’s continued focus on consumer demand for fast-acting, high-dosage THC options that remain fully Farm Bill compliant.

“People want something that works, something that hits fast, hard, and tastes like the top-shelf stuff. That’s what ZOOTED is. We’re not here to complicate cannabis, we’re here to make clean high-dosage THC that is actually enjoyable. We’ve spent a lot of time formulating to dial in the experience, from the flavor to the onset to the consistency because we know our customers don’t want guesswork.”

— Robert S., CEO of The Hemp Doctor

ZOOTED 100MG Delta 9 THC Seltzer

Available in Blue Razz and Lemon Lime, the light and bubbly ZOOTED Delta 9 THC Seltzer is a 12-oz beverage delivering a full 100 mg of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC per can. It’s a sugar-free but flavor-forward go-to drinkable high crafted to evoke a potent, smoother experience and rapid onset of effects.



Product Highlights:

100 mg fast-acting nano-emulsified Delta 9 THC

Zero sugar, loud flavor

Offered in two flavors: Blue Razz (berry-charged) and Lemon Lime (tangy and crisp)

Available as single, 4-pack, or 12-pack

Federally compliant (hemp-derived ≤0.3% D9 THC by dry weight)

Perfect for parties, pre-games, or solo resets

ZOOTED 150MG Delta 9 THC Nerd Ropes

These colorful, candy-coated edibles pack 150 mg of Delta 9 THC per rope, segmented into six 25 mg servings for precise dosing—enough to get you lifted without going overboard. Coated in crunchy candy topping, these sweet and sour ropes are bursting with nostalgia and big flavors: Blue Razz, Strawberry, and Grape.

Product Highlights:

150 mg hemp-derived Delta 9 THC per rope

Portion-controlled: 6 x 25MG servings

Crunchy, nostalgic candy coating

Great for experienced consumers looking to be zooted

Perfect for festivals, chill nights, or a secret stash

Both products are available now at thehempdoctor.com, with the ZOOTED Delta 9 THC Seltzer wholesale-priced version sold at thdwholesale.com. Customers must be 21 or older to purchase.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 1,000,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ five-star Yotpo reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company that values quality and customer satisfaction, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.