Now Open: The Hemp Doctor Store At Salisbury, NC

The Hemp Doctor opened its Salisbury, NC, store on July 7, 2025, offering premium hemp products in a welcoming space in the heart of historic downtown.

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor, a leading national retailer of premium hemp-derived products, officially opened its newest store in the heart of historic downtown Salisbury, North Carolina, on July 7, 2025.

Located at 109 E Innes Street, just a few steps from Bell Tower Green Park and across from the Rowan County Courthouse, the new Salisbury storefront offers The Hemp Doctor’s trusted wide range of products, including gummies, edibles, vapes, flower, CBD topicals, devices, and merchandise.

“Salisbury felt like the perfect fit for our next location because it aligns with everything we believe in as a family-owned brand, which is community, connection, and care,” said Robert Shade, founder of The Hemp Doctor. “We saw an opportunity to create something meaningful here, not just another retail store, but a friendly, informative space where customers feel comfortable exploring hemp products that actually work.”

What Customers Can Expect

At the Salisbury store, visitors will find the full range of The Hemp Doctor’s in-house brands, including Kayo, DROP, Phuk’d Up, Revive, Cindy Jane, and Southern High, all lab-tested, federally compliant, and crafted for maximum effect and enjoyment.

Some of the rising local favorites offered in the Salisbury store are:

THCA Sugar Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls (5-pack)

Kayo Live Resin Disposables

Krispy Bites

DROP Nano-Emulsified Mixers

Revive Watermelon CBD Gummies

Drink Mixes

“Phuk’d Up” Sunset Sherbet THC Gummies

In-store product consultations are available to help customers find the right fit for their needs, whether they're exploring hemp for the first time or are seasoned users looking for something specific.

Exclusive Salisbury-only promotions and bundles may be offered in-store from time to time. Wholesale customers can inquire in person, but all bulk orders are processed exclusively through The Hemp Doctor’s wholesale website.

Why Visit The Salisbury Store?

The Hemp Doctor has been serving customers since 2018 and has built a loyal customer base across North Carolina through their four stores in Mooresville, Huntersville, Concord, and now, Salisbury. Beyond its local roots, The Hemp Doctor has also grown into a nationally recognized brand through its thriving e-commerce site (thehempdoctor.com).

What sets the company apart is its transparency, affordable pricing, and genuine care for consumer experience, whether you’re a first-time CBD user or a seasoned THCA connoisseur.

With ample parking, friendly staff, and one of the widest selections of hemp products in the region, The Hemp Doctor's Salisbury store is ready to welcome both locals and visitors.

The store is easily accessible from I-85 (Exit 76) and within walking distance of popular spots like Go Burrito, The Smoke Pit, Sidewalk Deli, and the Piedmont Players’ Meroney Theater.

Visit The Store Today

📍 109 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144

📞 (704)-603-4298

🕘 Mon–Sat: 10AM–8PM | Sun: Closed

🔗 [thehempdoctor.com/salisbury]

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ five-star Yotpo reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

Legal Disclaimer:

