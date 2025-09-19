XMPro Named a Sample Vendor in Agentic AI in Gartner® EmergingTech: Provider Strategy Trends for Winning With Agentic AI

XMPro Named a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in Gartner® Emerging Tech: Provider Strategy Trends for Winning With Agentic AI

XMPro Combines Multiple AI Techniques Beyond Large Language Models for Industrial Applications

While many vendors rely primarily on large language models, XMPro's platform combines multiple AI methodologies with advanced architectures to deliver reliable, accurate Agentic AI” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a provider of industrial AI software, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the "Emerging Tech: Provider Strategy Trends for Winning With Agentic AI" report published September 16, 2025.According to the report, “Agentic AI vendors are differentiating via technological innovation and user accessibility features while grappling with customer adoption challenges.” Gartner also predicts that "through 2027, over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled due to escalating costs, unclear business value or inadequate risk controls." (1)The report identifies a key finding, noting that, "true differentiation in the agentic AI market demands a blended approach that combines diverse AI and non-AI techniques with robust data strategies, and does not rely solely on GenAI (LLMs) to deliver advanced solutions that are both accurate and reliable." (1)"In our opinion, Gartner's recognition validates our architectural approach to agentic AI," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "While many vendors rely primarily on large language models, XMPro's platform combines multiple AI methodologies—including symbolic AI, causal AI, and first-principles models—with advanced database architectures to deliver reliable, accurate reasoning for industrial environments. This composite AI approach addresses the accuracy and reliability challenges that enterprises face when deploying autonomous systems in mission-critical operations."XMPro's Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework exemplifies this blended approach, incorporating vector databases and knowledge graphs alongside generative AI to enable more precise decision-making in complex industrial scenarios. The platform's architecture ensures that agents can reason across multiple data types and sources while maintaining the explainability and reliability required for asset-intensive industries.XMPro's APEX platform and agentic AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement advanced AI agents that combine multiple reasoning approaches for enhanced accuracy and reliability.(1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Provider Strategy Trends for Winning With Agentic AI, Aakanksha Bansal, Anushree Verma, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Danielle Casey, Akhil Singh, 16 September 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

Introductory Demo: XMPro's Collaborative AI Agent Teams For Industrial Operations

