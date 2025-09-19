Coast is Calling Voucher ballot opens tomorrow

The Coast is Calling tourism voucher ballot opens tomorrow, with 20,000 vouchers available for accommodation and experiences in South Australia’s coastal destinations.

230 coastal tourism businesses impacted by the algal bloom will benefit from the new travel voucher program calling on South Australians to travel this Spring - with over 500 experience and accommodation options on offer.

From 9am (ACST) on Friday 19 September until 10pm (ACST) on Monday 22 September, South Australian residents aged 18 and over can enter the ballot for a chance to win vouchers to the value of $100, $200, and $500.

The ballot will be drawn on Tuesday 23 September, with lucky voucher winners able to book immediately upon receiving their voucher code to travel from Wednesday 24 September until 30 November 2025.

The voucher travel period begins from 24 September to allow families to take advantage of the incentive over the spring school holidays and travel to South Australia’s coastal towns.

Vouchers available:

$100 experience vouchers (no dining)

$100 accommodation vouchers (1-night minimum stay)

$200 accommodation vouchers (2-night minimum stay)

$500 accommodation vouchers (5-night minimum stay).

Those who win $100 experience vouchers will be able to book experiences, such as fishing charter tours, surfing lessons, food and beverage tastings, kayaking, and unique wildlife experiences.

A range of accommodation offerings are bookable with vouchers up to the value of $500, including off-grid getaways, holiday and caravan parks, glamping, hotels, and more.

The travel period spans more than two months including the school holidays and the October long weekend, supporting flexibility for successful voucher recipients.

Delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the voucher program will work in tandem with marketing activity driving visitation to the State’s coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promoting marine recreation activities including recreational fishing.

The ‘Coast is Calling’ travel voucher program is part of the $28 million algal bloom support package funded by the South Australian and Commonwealth governments going towards research, clean-up efforts, community support, industry help, and public information.

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter, go to www.southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530.

For further information on the algal bloom, go to algalbloom.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We need every South Australian to do their bit to support our coastal communities at the moment. Even those which are untouched by the algal bloom are suffering as a result of perception.

Past voucher initiatives have shown that for every dollar invested by the State Government, five more dollars are spent within local communities.

The scheme is a rare win for both impacted businesses, who can lock away crucial bookings, and the general public, who can enjoy a magnificent coastal getaway.

The impressive list with hundreds of experience and accommodation offerings that lucky voucher winners get to choose from highlights the diversity of a coastal holiday, both on and off the water.

Over the next couple of months these vouchers will not just drive bookings to participating businesses in the voucher program, but to the local pubs, restaurants, shops, and other tourism businesses hit hard by the algal bloom.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We have been working with our tourism industry to make sure that these vouchers are delivered in a timely and effective way, so it is great to see that more than 230 businesses have signed up to be part of our Coast is Calling Voucher program.

These vouchers are part of a broader campaign to make sure South Australians know that, with or without a voucher, our coastal regions are open for business and ready to take your bookings.

Remember, you don’t need a voucher to answer the coast’s call – from fishing charters and sailing adventures, to family-friendly holiday parks and off-grid getaways, there is something for everyone to enjoy in our coastal destinations.

Attributable to Joel Hirsch, General Manager The Big Duck Boat Tours and Spirit of the Coorong

The Coast is Calling Vouchers will inspire South Australians to reconnect with nature, explore our unique coastline and rediscover local experiences.

For operators like The Big Duck Boat Tours and Spirit of the Coorong, this support is vital in rebuilding confidence in ocean tours and boosting regional tourism.

Attributable to Stephan Edwards, Edwards Group CEO and SA Parks Board Vice-President

Caravan parks across our coastal regions have experienced a noticeable downturn in recent months, with many operators reporting significant cancellations and uncertainty around forward bookings. Despite these challenges, park operators remain resilient and are determined to continue providing high-quality experiences that support both visitors and their local communities.

By encouraging South Australians to rediscover their own backyard, the Coast is Calling Voucher program will help lift visitation, restore confidence in coastal travel, and provide a much-needed boost to holiday parks and the wider tourism industry.

Caravan parks play a critical role in sustaining regional economies. With guests typically staying longer and spending across a wide range of local businesses – from cafes and pubs to wineries and attractions – the flow-on benefits of the voucher program will extend well beyond the park gate and underpin the vibrancy of entire towns and regions.