Kuvings and the Growth of Cold Press Juicing in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juicing has emerged as one of the most effective ways to deliver a concentrated boost of essential nutrients to support the body’s natural ability to heal, repair, and regenerate. Unlike traditional juicing methods, cold press juicing preserves more enzymes, vitamins, and minerals — resulting in juice that is richer in nutrition and more effective in supporting wellbeing.[Stories of Wellness and Vitality] Kuvings Australia recently ran a nationwide competition asking customers how juicing had impacted their lives. The results were profound, with thousands of heartfelt stories describing how fresh juice had supported recovery from and management of various health conditions.As one customer shared:“For the reassurance that I’m providing healthy nutrition to my family, it’s my favourite way to start the day.” — Helen W.Another wrote:“Living with a health condition, I crave control. Kuvings helps me flood my body with the nutrients it desperately needs.” — Mark F.[Inspired by Global Wellness Leaders]The juicing movement has been amplified by global health authority Anthony William (“The Medical Medium”), whose daily celery juice protocol has inspired millions worldwide. Kuvings Australia proudly stocks all of his bestselling books, helping customers learn, connect, and embrace daily juicing rituals that bring real results.[Leadership and Passion at the Helm]For Andrew Kelly, CEO of Kuvings Australia, juicing is not just a business — it’s personal. Having just returned from the IFA Show in Berlin, Andrew is more committed than ever to helping Australians bring more plants into their diets.“Juicing isn’t just about convenience,” says Kelly. “It’s about fuelling your body with what it needs to heal, to repair, and to thrive. I rely on it every day for my energy and focus — and I’ve seen thousands of others benefit in exactly the same way.”With more than 15 years in the juicing business, Andrew has overseen a product range that has evolved with consumer needs. Today’s innovation? Hands-free Cold Press Juicers that make juicing simpler, faster, and more accessible than ever.[About Kuvings Australia]Kuvings Australia is a family-run business passionate about making health simple and accessible. With more than 100,000 juicers in homes across Australia and 3,000+ cafés using Kuvings machines, the brand continues to lead the way in cold press juicing technology.Kuvings Australia offers a wide range of products, including the Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 , the SV500 vacuum blender, and the Commercial Blender CB1000.*For more information, visit www.kuvings.com.au

