BetterWorld Technology Achieves SOC 2© Attestation Report

Advances Cybersecurity Leadership with Pending ISO27001 and GTIA Trustmark Certifications

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and modernizing IT infrastructure for organizations nationwide, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 attestation report, further strengthening its commitment to best-in-class security, compliance, and trust.

In addition to this milestone, BetterWorld Technology is actively pursuing its SOC 2 certification, as well as ISO27001 and GTIA Trustmark certifications (all to be completed by YE 2025), underscoring its mission to deliver the highest standards of information security and resilience for clients across industries.

“Cybersecurity and compliance are at the heart of everything we do,” said James F. Kenefick, Founder and CEO. “Achieving the SOC 2 attestation report and progressing toward further certifications demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting client data and building trust in every partnership.”

The SOC 2 attestation report validates that BetterWorld Technology has designed and implemented effective controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. The pending SOC 2 certification will provide an even deeper level of assurance, confirming the consistent operation of these controls over time. Combined with ISO27001 and GTIA Trustmark efforts, these certifications position BetterWorld Technology among the most trusted MSPs in the United States.

BetterWorld Technology serves clients across multiple industries, providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance-driven services. These certifications represent not only a validation of internal excellence but also a promise to clients that their IT environments are supported by rigorous security standards.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is a nationwide Managed Service Provider (MSP), delivering secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions. With a focus on cybersecurity, compliance, cloud optimization, and digital transformation, BetterWorld Technology has been helping enterprises thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape since 2002.

Learn more at www.betterworldtechnology.com.

