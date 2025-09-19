Superintendent Degenfelder Joins U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon for Returning Education to the States Tour Stop

CHEYENNE – Superintendent Megan Degenfelder joined U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon at Jackson Hole Classical Academy as part of her Returning Education to the States 50-State Tour. The initiative celebrates the shift of educational decision-making from the federal level back to the states.

“Wyoming students have consistently outperformed national learning averages in recent years, ranking in the top 5 for 4th grade math and reading in this year’s Nation’s Report Card assessment,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “It was great to see firsthand one of the education models that has propelled this success and talk with Governor Gordon and Superintendent Degenfelder about how Wyoming’s approach—particularly its focus on early literacy, strong community involvement, and support for teachers—can serve as a model for other states.”

McMahon is touring schools to highlight successful educational practices, such as those in literacy, school choice, and career and technical education. The tour aims to empower local communities and states to tailor educational solutions to their specific needs.

“I was thrilled to join Secretary McMahon on her visit to the incredible Jackson Hole Classical Academy in Wyoming. The priorities of Secretary McMahon and the Trump administration are Wyoming’s priorities, and I am honored to fight alongside them for school choice and the freedom of every Wyoming family to decide what’s best for their children,” said Degenfelder.

Governor Mark Gordon also joined the tour for a roundtable discussion.

Left to Right: Superintendent Megan Degenfelder, Lynn Friess, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and Polly Friess.

