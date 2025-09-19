I-40 pavement improvement project east of Flagstaff starts Sept. 24

FLAGSTAFF – A project to provide a new pavement surface along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Sept. 24, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers on I-40 between Meteor City Road (milepost 240) and Two Guns (milepost 230) should plan for the highway to be narrowed to one lane in either direction at any time Mondays through Fridays.

Crews initially will focus the asphalt pavement replacement work along the highway’s shoulders, moving on to resurfacing travel lanes as the project advances.

Work is scheduled through late November. The pavement project will then move into a winter break before resuming improvements when favorable conditions return in the spring. The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

In addition to the pavement upgrades, the project also will replace or install new guardrails in areas. Crews also will remove and replace lane striping and other pavement markings and install in-pavement traffic flow detectors.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.