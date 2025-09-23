BrightMind Consulting Group Launches Fractional CLO Services as U.S. SMB Training Expenditures dropped 3.7%

New offering provides small and mid-sized businesses access to enterprise-level learning leadership rooted in emotional intelligence and measurable outcomes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightMind Consulting Group, a leadership development, change management, and workplace culture advisory firm, announced the launch of its new Fractional Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Services, designed to give small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits access to strategic learning and talent development leadership without the full-time cost.

According to the 2024 Training Industry Report, overall U.S. training expenditures dropped 3.7% to $98 billion, yet spending on outside products and services—including external consultants—jumped 23% to $12.4 billion. This trend underscores a growing demand for flexible, outsourced leadership development solutions—particularly for organizations under 5,000 employees that lack internal L&D infrastructure.

“There is a gap in the talent development capabilities for SMB and nonprofit employees, and we want to help fill it with affordable, impactful, and measurable programming—from onboarding up to the C-Suite,” said Jevon Wooden, CEO and Founder of BrightMind Consulting Group. “Fractional CLO Services allow these businesses to compete at the same level as larger enterprises by building strong leaders, engaged cultures, and future-ready teams.”

Services Include:

- Leadership Development Programs tailored for frontline managers through executives

- Onboarding & Training Frameworks to accelerate new-hire productivity

- Culture & Engagement Initiatives to improve retention and morale

- Assessment & Measurement Tools (EQ-i 2.0, DISC, and others) to track ROI

- Executive Coaching & Advisory for senior leaders and business owners

Why BrightMind Consulting Group?

BrightMind Consulting Group’s approach blends emotional intelligence, veteran-led leadership experience, and its proprietary 5Y Framework (Yardstick, Yield, Yare, Yoga, Yearn) to deliver leadership solutions that are both human-centered and business-focused. This combination ensures clients not only see measurable results but also build resilient cultures where people thrive.

About BrightMind Consulting Group

BrightMind Consulting Group is a Houston-based firm specializing in leadership development, executive coaching, and workplace culture transformation. Founded by Bronze Star recipient and Army Veteran Jevon Wooden, BrightMind partners with organizations across industries—including construction, technology, energy, and hospitality—to help leaders unlock potential and accelerate growth. Recognized as an Inc. Magazine B2B Power Partner and featured in Forbes for its innovative approach to leadership and culture transformation, BrightMind Consulting Group delivers bold, practical solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

To learn more about BrightMind Consulting Group’s Fractional CLO Services or to schedule a consultation, visit brightmindcg.com/clo

