Jevon Wooden Co-Chairs Texas Leadership Consortium Summer Youth Program at Rice University

Student of the Texas Leadership Consortium Summer Youth Program in the Sewell Hall Welcome Center at Rice University Student of the Texas Leadership Consortium Summer Youth Program receiving certificates of completion

BrightMind CEO Jevon Wooden co-led a week-long youth program at Rice University focused on college readiness, leadership, and STEAM education.

We’re not just planting seeds of ambition—we’re cultivating future changemakers, innovators, and leaders.” — Jevon Wooden

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrightMind Consulting Group is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Jevon Wooden, successfully served as Co-Chair of the 15th Annual Texas Leadership Consortium (TXLC) Summer Youth Program, held June 9–13, 2025, on the campus of Rice University in Houston.

This impactful, week-long initiative brought together students from Houston-area high schools for an immersive experience focused on college readiness, leadership development, and career exposure, with a special emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and entrepreneurship.

Wooden co-led the program alongside fellow Co-Chair Datreese Thomas, collaborating with educators, volunteers, and community leaders to deliver engaging workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and real-world insights to more than 100 participating students. The program’s goal was to provide a bridge between academic potential and real-world opportunities, equipping students with the tools, mentorship, and confidence necessary for long-term success.

“Watching these students ask tough questions, share bold ideas, and stretch their vision for what’s possible reminded me why programs like this are essential,” said Wooden. “We’re not just planting seeds of ambition—we’re cultivating future changemakers, innovators, and leaders.”

Under Wooden’s leadership, the TXLC team mobilized community support and secured a range of monetary and in-kind donations, including meals, school supplies, branded items, and guest speakers. These contributions played a crucial role in providing an equitable and high-quality experience for students from diverse backgrounds.

BrightMind Consulting Group’s participation in the program underscores its ongoing commitment to leadership development, youth empowerment, and education equity—core values that shape the firm’s work with organizations and communities across the country.

Those interested in supporting next year's Summer Youth Program can contact us via email at info@brightmindcg.com.

