New Book Empowers Entrepreneurs to Transform Their Leadership and Business

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs looking to break through plateaus and achieve sustainable business growth now have a powerful new resource: From Functional to Phenomenal: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Transforming Your Leadership and Business by renowned leadership coach, speaker, and BrightMind Consulting Group CEO, Jevon Wooden.

Now available for pre-order, the book provides a transformative roadmap to enhance leadership, streamline operations, and build high-performing businesses.

A Proven Framework for Entrepreneurial Success

In From Functional to Phenomenal, Wooden introduces the 5Y Framework—a system designed to help service-based entrepreneurs gain clarity, confidence, and control over their business growth. Through case studies, personal experiences, and proven strategies, readers will learn how to:

✅ Define success with clear, measurable goals

✅ Optimize business operations for scalability and efficiency

✅ Build a strong leadership mindset rooted in emotional intelligence

✅ Develop customer loyalty and turn clients into brand advocates

✅ Achieve sustainable growth while maintaining balance and purpose

"Entrepreneurs often find themselves working harder but not necessarily seeing the results they desire,” says Wooden. "This book bridges the gap between ambition and execution, providing a clear pathway to transform leadership skills and business operations from merely functional to truly phenomenal.”

Early Praise for the Book

"From Functional to Phenomenal is a game-changer for business leaders seeking clear direction and measurable growth. Jevon’s 5Y Framework delivers practical steps to optimize operations while staying true to your vision. His blend of storytelling and strategy makes complex concepts actionable and inspiring.”

— David Jenyns, Author of Systemology

Pre-Order & Availability

From Functional to Phenomenal is available for pre-order now at jevonwooden.com/books. The book will launch on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major retailers later this year.

Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses:

✔️ Business Strategy Toolkit (downloadable resources)

✔️ Private webinar with Jevon Wooden on implementing the 5Y Framework

For more information on pre-orders, book updates, and media inquiries, visit jevonwooden.com/books.

About the Author

Jevon Wooden is a leadership and business coach, speaker, and founder of BrightMind Consulting Group. A U.S. Army veteran with over a decade of experience in leadership development, Wooden has been featured in Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Forbes, and Verizon. His expertise in emotional intelligence, business strategy, and performance optimization has helped countless entrepreneurs and business leaders achieve remarkable growth.

