Buddy’s bar-b-q Serves Up Rewards With Every Bite Through New Loyalty App

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hickory-smoked bar-b-q is great, but Buddy’s loyalty rewards are even better. The beloved East Tennessee franchise just made it easier for guests to enjoy A Smokin’ Good Deal™ with the launch of their new loyalty app. Developed in partnership with software platform COMO, the loyalty app creates an all-in-one experience that brings convenient mobile ordering, sweet rewards and exclusive perks right to guests’ fingertips.On the Buddy’s loyalty app, guests can score valuable loyalty points with every purchase. For every $1 spent, Buddy’s customers receive 10 points toward exclusive discounts and rewards that can be redeemed for fan favorites such as a free Ice Cream Cone, Mac & Cheese or even a Chicken Dinner. As a warm welcome, new users will be treated to a free Hot Fudge Cake when signing up for the app — Buddy’s way of saying thank you.Ordering ahead is just as rewarding as dining in with the Buddy’s loyalty app. Guests can skip the line and conveniently place a mobile order for pickup at any of Buddy’s 19 locations across East Tennessee, making mealtime easy and rewarding during busy weeknights and jam-packed weekends. To order ahead, guests can select their preferred Buddy's location, choose their items and head to Buddy’s to scan their app’s QR code when picking up in store. For customers with go-to favorites, the “Previous Orders” tab tracks past orders for quick reselections, stacking up rewards in the process.“Our loyalty app isn’t just about making Buddy’s more convenient, it’s about giving back to our devoted customers with every order,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “At Buddy’s, we’ve always believed in bringing people together through great bar-b-q, and now, our app is making that easier than ever. Whether it’s a simple sweet treat or a meal for the whole family, every order through the Buddy’s app will go toward a reward, courtesy of us all here at Buddy’s.”From Hickory-smoked bar-b-q that is slow cooked on-site daily to homemade desserts, enjoying a delicious and comforting meal at Buddy’s bar-b-q has never been easier or more rewarding. In signature Buddy’s fashion, the franchise is ready to give back to both newcomers and longtime guests alike. To start earning A Smokin’ Good Deal™, customers can download the Buddy’s bar-b-q app on the App Store and Google Play.For more information on Buddy’s bar-b-q, please visit Buddysbarbq.com

