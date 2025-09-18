Hearing Wrap Up: Congress and D.C. Leaders Must Build on President Trump’s Success in Combating Crime in the Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON— Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing titled “Oversight of the District of Columbia.” At the hearing, members reaffirmed the Committee’s constitutional responsibility to oversee Washington, D.C. and underscored their commitment to working with local D.C. officials to ensure the nation’s capital is safe and prosperous for all who live in and visit the city. While President Trump’s recent crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital was a clear success, members emphasized that the D.C. Council’s radical soft-on-crime policies have fueled a surge in juvenile crime, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department under-resourced and in urgent need of support. The Committee recently passed fourteen key pieces of legislation to help restore public safety in Washington, and members stressed that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and Attorney General Brian Schwalb have a responsibility to work with Congress and the Trump Administration to address these urgent issues to ensure our nation’s capital is safe and prosperous for all Americans.

Key Takeaways:

Residents and visitors in our nation’s capital have suffered under the radical, left-wing policies of the D.C. Council which sparked a crime crisis marked by skyrocketing juvenile crime and a significant shortage of Metropolitan Police Department officers due to anti-police measures.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated in his opening remarks: “These high crime rates are largely driven by historically high rates of juvenile crime, which were enabled by ultra-progressive, soft-on-crime policies enacted by the D.C. Council and supported by the D.C. Attorney General. These actions send every signal to criminals, especially juveniles, that they can commit crimes in the District without accountability. D.C. residents overwhelmingly agree that juveniles who commit violent crimes should face sentences that are proportional to their crimes. The D.C. Council also recently passed laws that greatly hamper the ability of the Metropolitan Police to pursue and apprehend criminals. Officers cannot execute their duties as effectively, leaving morale, retention, and recruitment numbers at historic lows.”

President Trump’s recent crackdown on crime in D.C.—including mobilizing the National Guard and invoking the Home Rule Act to control Metropolitan Police Department—was a resounding success, leading to a 39 percent drop in violent crime, a 57 percent decrease in robberies, and a 75 percent decline in carjackings.

Nearly 2,800 individuals have been arrested, including nearly 950 illegal aliens taken into custody by ICE, with 20 identified as gang members connected to violent foreign terrorist organizations. Law enforcement has removed sex offenders from the streets, dismantled major drug trafficking operations, and prevented a planned school shooting. Authorities also cleared 50 illegal tent encampments, rescued seven missing children, and D.C. recently went 13 consecutive days without a homicide — a clear sign of meaningful progress.

The Oversight Committee has a constitutional duty to conduct robust oversight of Washington, D.C. and that work is delivering real results. Local leaders must also take responsibility and work with Congress to advance solutions that ensure the capital city is safe and prosperous for all Americans.

Unfortunately, Committee Democrats failed to engage in any meaningful discussion with D.C. leaders today about how Congress can help address crime in our nation’s capital.

This week, the House of Representatives passed four Oversight and Government Reform Committee bills aimed at codifying President Trump’s agenda to make Washington, D.C. safe and beautiful again. Following passage, Chairman Comer stated, “President Trump and House Republicans are making D.C. safe again by advancing commonsense public safety bills.”

Member Highlights:

Chairman James Comer emphasized that the Committee’s goal is to work with District leaders to ensure the capital is safe for all Americans. However, he criticized the D.C. Council for refusing to acknowledge that its soft-on-crime policies embolden criminals and expressed concern that the D.C. Attorney General frequently declines to prosecute juveniles responsible for serious crimes.

Chairman Comer: “The left-wing politicians who say that D.C. does not have a crime problem are either delusional or simply lying to the American people. Recently, when asked about out-of-control juvenile crime in D.C. and the Youth Rehabilitation Amendment Act, the D.C. Attorney General said, ‘our laws are working, and the prosecution is working.’ Victims of violent crimes and their families might disagree with that assessment. Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was viciously murdered in June while he was simply walking down the street, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. Two 17-year-olds were finally arrested just the other week for killing Eric, while a third suspect, an 18-year-old, is still at large. The U.S. Attorney for D.C. revealed that all three of these vicious murderers have prior violent juvenile records. Had they been held accountable, Eric’s murder might have been prevented.”

Chairman Comer pressed Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on what steps are being taken to solve the juvenile crime crisis. Both refused to admit D.C. is suffering from a juvenile crime crisis. Chairman Comer stressed that adding additional layers of government employees and bureaucracy will not solve the issue.

Chairman Comer: “Attorney General Brian Schwalb do you believe there is a juvenile crime crisis? Chairman Mendelson do you think there is a crisis? If you can’t say there is a juvenile crime crisis that is a serious problem. Since you opposed every bill that this Committee recently passed, what are you actually doing to address the juvenile crime crisis? We believe the message has now been sent that if you are a juvenile and committed a crime in D.C. you won’t be held accountable.”

Chair Mendelson: “That is a mistake if that is the message.”

Chairman Comer: “That is the unintended consequences of the laws the D.C. Council is passing. To Mayor Bowser’s credit, she vetoed some of those Council laws. We are here to work with the Attorney General, the Mayor, and Council to come up with solutions. But doing nothing is no longer working. Hiring more layers of bureaucracy is just not the answer.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) also highlighted the recent surge in juvenile crime in D.C. and emphasized the need for local leaders to improve education outcomes as a key strategy to prevent youth violence and reduce crime.

Rep. Foxx: “Mayor Bowser, do you agree that a key part in reducing juvenile crime is by improving educational outcomes for students in D.C.?”

Mayor Bowser: “I do.”

Rep. Foxx: “Good… What is your Administration doing to ensure students have access to alternative education programs including the DC OSP to keep them engaged and on track?”

Mayor Bowser: “We are very supportive of the SOAR act, and we encourage this Congress to continue to support SOAR where we invest in all sectors including the opportunity scholarship fund.”

On September 11, the House Oversight Committee passed Rep. Foxx’s H.R. 5181, the SOAR Act Improvements Act, reauthorizing the District of Columbia Opportunity Scholarship Program (DC OSP) through 2032 and authorizes $60 million per year to allow the program to continue admitting new students. The results show that participants in the program thrive and see higher rates of high school graduation and the pursuit of post-secondary education.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) blasted the D.C. Council for slashing $15 million from the Metropolitan Police Department’s budget in 2020, stating that the move has now undermined law enforcement’s ability to respond to emergencies and keep residents and visitors safe in the nation’s capital.

Rep. Crane: “Chair Mendelson did you vote with the rest of the D.C. Council to defund local police by $15 million in 2020?”

Chair Mendelson: “I did…”

Rep. Crane: “So you voted to do that. This is what the Police Union in D.C. had to say about your actions. They said: ‘over the weekend Chair Mendelson called the police because there were peaceful protesters at his house. Because he decimated the Police Department with horrible legislation and our staffing has now 800 plus vacancies, there was a delay in responding to his home. Because of the delay, Chairman Mendelson called and screamed at MPD staff. There is now a permanent security detail at his home staffed by an MPD officer who should be handling more important matters. We currently have 3100 total sworn members, the lowest in 50 years and we now have to dedicate one of them to be a security blanket for a man who hates cops while other people calling 911 for real emergencies will have to wait.’”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed D.C. Council Chairman Mendelson on reports that District of Columbia leaders are falsifying crime statistics to artificially lower crime rates in the nation’s capital.

Rep. Jordan: “I figured you would say that violent crime is down. You did put a statement out. But the head of the [D.C. Police Union] said when our members respond to the scene of a felony offense inevitably there will be a lieutenant or a captain that will show up on the scene and direct those members to take a report for a lesser offense. Are you guys cooking the books? What is taking property without right? You have a classification for that. What does that mean?”

Council Chairman Mendelson: “That would be theft.”

Rep. Jordan: “Well, why not call it that? Why create a new category that has grown 500 percent and not just call it what it actually is? Sounds like cooking the books to me.”

In addition, Rep. Jordan pointed out the overwhelming success of President Trump’s recent efforts to address lawlessness in the nation’s capital city.

Rep. Jordan: “On August 11th, the day the President took action here in D.C., Councilman Allen said this president taking over local control of the MPD and putting the military onto the streets of D.C. under the guise of public safety is wrong. He said it was an extreme, outrageous, and dangerous move for our city and the safety of our residents. Do you agree with that statement by council member Allen, Attorney General?”

Attorney General Brian Schwalb: “I do…”

Rep. Jordan: “How is 85% reduction in carjackings a bad thing?”

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) raised concerns about truancy affecting D.C.’s education system and stressed that local leaders must take stronger action to ensure students are attending school.

Rep. Palmer: “We need to go out and find these kids and get them back to the classroom. D.C. has five times more students who are truant than a decade ago. That itself is a crisis. The overwhelming amount of carjackings here are committed by kids. What are we doing to find these kids? 18,000 kids that didn’t show up to class went uninvestigated.”

Chair Mendelson: “I agree with you that truancy is a problem…”

Rep. Palmer: “This Committee is committed to getting kids an education. We should share that goal.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) stressed that the District of Columbia is unique, and D.C. leaders must continue to work with President Trump and Congress to make D.C. safe and beautiful.

Rep. Donalds: “Isn’t it just simple logic to say the President’s actions have helped the safety and security of the District?”

Chair Mendelson: “The additional law enforcement resources has been good…”

Rep. Donalds: “So, you’ve been working with him, President Trump, the federal government during this surge this whole time? Mayor Bowser would you concur that you have been working with the President?”

Chair Mendelson: “Yes. We always have.”

Mayor Bowser: “I work with every President and President Trump. We stand ready to work and D.C. is unique.”

Rep. Donalds: “I agree with you completely. The District is unique. The District is not like any other city in the United States. It is the federal enclave. I commend you and your team for working with the President of the United States to keep the District safe. I really do. I think it’s important for a lot of people who are saying that they’re upset with the President that your own D.C. mayor and your own chairman of the City Council have acknowledged that crime has gone down while working with the President. Let’s continue to work together. Let’s give peace a chance.”

