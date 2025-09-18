PODS® Local Celebrates 20 Years of Serving the Community with Anniversary Giveaway

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PODS® Local is celebrating 20 years of helping Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County families and businesses move and store what matters most. To mark this milestone anniversary, PODS® Local, in partnership with Cumulus Media – Ventura is running an “Imagine the PODS-ibilities” contest, giving one lucky winner $2,000 and six months of free storage.

Since bringing PODS® to the Tri-Counties in 2005, the visionary leaders behind PODS® Local, Steve Yapp and Al Jonas, have offered residents and businesses a convenient, flexible alternative to traditional moving and storage. PODS® was originally founded in 1998 with a simple but disruptive idea: deliver the storage container to the customer, allowing them to pack and load on their own schedule. They continue to lead the industry with residential and commercial services available in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

“From day one, we set out to provide people with a better way to move and store, and the Tri-County community welcomed us with open arms,” said Steve Yapp, owner of PODS® Local. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers and partners, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering personalized service, innovative solutions, and peace of mind.”

Beyond serving as a leader in moving and storage, PODS® Local is a dedicated community partner. Over the past two decades, the company has donated hundreds of containers to nonprofit organizations across Southern California, including Food Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys for Tots, the Ojai Music Festival, and Relay for Life. From food drives to disaster relief, PODS® Local has shown time and again its commitment to giving back.

PODS® Local continues to give back with their “Imagine the PODS-ibilities” contest, in partnership with Cumulus Media - Ventura (100.7 KHAY, 95.1 KBBY, 103.3 KRUZ and 106.3 Groovy). The contest will run through September 19, 2025. Community members are encouraged to enter online for a chance to win and kickstart their next move, renovation, or home organization project. For more information on how to enter and the contest rules, visit https://www.khay.com/win/imagine-the-pods-ibilities/

###

About Local PODS® Moving & Storage

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS® franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated hundreds of PODS® containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients includes: Boys & Girls Clubs, Food Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

PODS® offers moving and storage the way you need it done, with unlimited time, space and control. When PODS® pioneered portable storage in 1998, they introduced the world to a brand new, flexible way to move and store. Now an industry leader, PODS® currently provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS® network has completed more than one million long-distance moves, four million initial deliveries, and has over 220,000 PODS® containers in service. For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.