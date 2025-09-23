New West Symphony Presents 'Best of Beethoven': A Symphonic Tapas Featuring Inna Faliks and the New West Symphony Chorus

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New West Symphony continues its celebratory 30th Anniversary Season performances, "A Symphonic Odyssey," with two extraordinary performances dedicated to one of classical music’s most towering figures – Ludwig Von Beethoven. "Best of Beethoven," a carefully curated program showcasing the breadth and brilliance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s timeless compositions.

Performances take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, in Thousand Oaks and on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 3:00 pm at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC) located at 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo

This unique concert offers a "Tapas of Beethoven," presenting a selection of his most beloved works across various genres, including symphonic, choral, and instrumental solo pieces. Audiences will experience the full impact of his genius, from the grandeur of his orchestral and choral writing to the intimate power of his solo piano works.

The evening will feature the acclaimed Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks, praised by The New Yorker as "adventurous and passionate." Ms. Faliks has captivated audiences worldwide with her commanding performances of standard repertoire, innovative interdisciplinary projects, and insightful interpretations of contemporary composers. Following acclaimed teenage debuts at the Gilmore Festival and with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, she has graced many of the world’s great stages and performed with major orchestras and renowned conductors such as Leonard Slatkin and Keith Lockhart. Her recent seasons include performances at the Ravinia Festival, National Gallery in Washington D.C., and repeated tours of major venues in China, making her a formidable presence for this special Beethoven program.

"Few artists have impacted the trajectory of human creativity as much as Ludwig van Beethoven," states Maestro Michael Christie. "Our 'Best of Beethoven' concert is designed as a magnificent feast, inviting both seasoned classical enthusiasts and new listeners to experience the sheer genius and emotional depth of his work, performed by the phenomenal Inna Faliks and our exceptional orchestra and chorus. It's truly a highlight of our 30th anniversary. Our most popular sing along is back by popular demand, audiences will sing with the orchestra and chorus to Pharrell Williams’ "Happy" and "Listen to the Music" by the Doobie Brothers. A fun musical feast from classical music’s maestro with heartwarming pop favorites! Come together and sing!”

Event Details:

• What: New West Symphony presents "Best of Beethoven"

• When: Saturday October 4, 2025 7:00 pm, Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC), 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

• Sunday October 5, 2025, 3:00 pm Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC), 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

Tickets: Tickets starting at $40.00 are available online at newwestsymphony.org.

Student and Family Discount tickets are available by calling 866-776-8400.

Hear & Now Live: This lively and informative, pre-concert discussion about the music on the program begins at 6:00 pm on Saturday evenings and 2:00 pm on Sunday afternoons. The programs are free and open to ticket holders for the respective performances.

Performances:

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 7:00 PM, BAPAC

Sunday, October 5, 2025, 3:00 PM, RCPAC

Background:

Founded in 1995, the New West Symphony is a professional orchestra that draws its players from the rich talent pool of professional Los Angeles-area musicians. The Symphony is the resident company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks and also performs at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. The New West Symphony presents six Masterpiece Series concerts annually and provides a number of educational opportunities for local youth through its annual Symphonic Adventures concerts, its traveling Music Van, and the Laby Harmony Project for underserved youth.

Fall Season

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in Concert (Nov 1 & 2): Get ready to phone home! Watch this beloved movie on the big screen as the New West Symphony brings the magic to life by playing John Williams' iconic score live. Join Elliott, Gertie, and E.T. on their amazing adventure, complete with flying bikes, glowing hearts, and all the wonder you remember. It's a cinematic journey you won't forget!

WINTER DREAMS: Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite (Dec 6 & 7): A holiday concert that swings! Enjoy Duke Ellington's jazzy take on a classic, plus festive carols in English and Spanish, and an audience sing-along.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.