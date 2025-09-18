Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation Celebrates Completion of Dolores Huerta Gardens

Dolores Huerta Dolores Huerta Gardens Ribbon-Cutting

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community leaders, elected officials, and labor rights icon Dolores Huerta gathered on September 5, 2025, to celebrate the grand opening of Dolores Huerta Gardens Apartments. This new affordable housing development from Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (Cabrillo EDC) brings 58 units specifically for farmworkers and veterans to Ventura County.

Named in honor of legendary civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, the new development reflects her lifelong fight for justice, equity, and the empowerment of working families. This property not only expands access to safe, affordable housing, but also stands as a symbol of resilience, dignity, and community transformation.

“Dolores Huerta Gardens is a foundation for families to build brighter futures,” said Victoria Brady, CEO of Cabrillo EDC. “This community reflects our deep commitment to providing safe, affordable housing for those who need it most, and to creating spaces where residents can truly thrive.”

The incredible lineup of speakers at the event included Dolores Huerta herself, the Mayor of Oxnard, Luis McArthur, Ventura County Board Supervisor, Vianey Lopez, the Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, Tomiquia Moss, and more. During their speeches, many emphasized the importance of the timing of this development. It opened at a time when Ventura County faces rising housing pressures due to a widening affordability gap and the urgent need to support low-income families and agricultural workers. As Ventura County faces increasing housing challenges, developments like Dolores Huerta Gardens play a crucial role in meeting local needs.

“We’ve seen firsthand the overwhelming demand for affordable homes,” said Derrick Wada, Director of Real Estate Development at Cabrillo EDC. “Our work goes beyond bricks and mortar, we're building places where seniors can age with dignity, farmworkers can rest after a hard day’s work, and families can build better futures.”

Dolores Huerta Gardens is a tangible example of what’s possible when public and private sectors come together to prioritize affordable housing. Cabrillo EDC extends its gratitude to all partners, supporters, and community members who made this ribbon-cutting event, and the entire Dolores Huerta Gardens project, a resounding success. For more information on the property and how to apply, visit https://www.cabrilloedc.org/property/property-dolores-huerta-gardens/

About Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

CEDC is the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County. Cabrillo’s success is the result of decades of passion, dedication and vision. With a mission of providing comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities, Cabrillo facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. Since its founding in 1981, the organization has been committed to providing affordable housing solutions and creating sustainable communities for those in need. CEDC works with a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, and community organizations, to address the housing needs of underserved populations.

